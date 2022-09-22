Western Iowa recorded its first harvest-related death of the 2022 season yesterday (Thursday) in Shelby County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 8:19 p.m., about six miles south of Harlan on U.S. Highway 59. Authorities say a 2005 International tractor, operated by 49-year-old Robert Arkfeld Jr. of Manilla, pulled onto the highway from a farm drive and turned into the path of a northbound 2001 Harley-Davidson XL883, operated by 33-year-old Timothy Steve McFarland of Emerson. McFarland collided with the front of the tractor and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.

