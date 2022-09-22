Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Liberty outduels Akron in 21-12 slugfest win
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A key defensive stop and a one-yard rushing touchdown by Dae Dae Hunter with under five minutes remaining gave Liberty the cushion it needed in a 21-12 win over Akron, Saturday night, at Williams Stadium. After taking a 14-0 lead just over 15 minutes into...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA football tailgating and its impact on attendance: The good, the bad, and the ugly
Back in August we published an incredibly in-depth tailgating recipe breakdown for each and every Virginia Cavaliers football home game this fall. Today, we’re taking a more comprehensive look at tailgating for UVA football games, the experience and struggles of trying to tailgate in Charlottesville, and what it all means for Virginia’s attendance at the games themselves.
jerryratcliffe.com
Scattershooting: Another commit could vault UVA basketball’s recruiting class; Bronco wants to coach again; lots of golden nuggets
Scattershooting around Virginia’s athletic program before kickoff with Syracuse …. Should the Cavaliers land the nation’s No. 4 point guard, Elmark Jackson, he would be the highest-ranked player during the Tony Bennett era, if not before, since the “star” rankings and position rankings became a thing. Presently, that honor goes to current commitment, Elijah Gertrude, a shooting guard from Jersey City, N.J., who is rated the No. 36 overall player in the nation by various recruiting services. Gertrude edges out former Cavalier Kyle Guy, who was No. 37.
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Week 5 Preview
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another week, another battle of unbeaten's in the #ABC13FootballFriday "Game of the Week". Only this time, it's a battle of #1 vs. #2 in the Top 13 Poll, when #2 Brookville hosts #1 L.C.A. BACKGROUND. The Bees will have revenge mode activated, after the Bulldogs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously
Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
WSLS
Danville native Peyton Sellers wins Valley Star Credit Union 300
RIDGEWAY, Va. – He’s tried, tried and tried again. But Peyton Sellers’ was winless at the prestigious Valley Star Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway--until Saturday night. The Danville native found himself surging to the lead following a green-white checkered restart at the historic Paperclip. Sellers held...
Roanoke Valley Senior Golf Tour Wrapping Up Another Successful Season
Golf continues to hold its own in terms of popularity among amateur players. While the PGA, LPGA, European and LIV Tours continue to shatter records monthly in terms of heretofore unheard-of monetary purses and the Golf Channel is bringing most TOURS to the airwaves each week, amateur golf still has its place with the diehards […]
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Beamer’s 25
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Not every fan can make it to Blacksburg to make the Richter scale go crazy when nearly 70,000 Hokie fans start jumping to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” before every home game. However, there’s a restaurant that just turned 10 years old with a pipeline connection to ‘Beamer Ball.’
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops
Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
WSLS
Tracking Ian: Florida landfall next week; impacts likely to Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Update - Sunday 5 p.m. Ian remains a tropical storm with winds of 45 mph. But it is expected to strengthen tonight into tomorrow, likely becoming a hurricane on Monday. Ian is expected to bring significant wind and storm surge to western Cuba, then head into...
WSET
New Vistas School celebrates 35th anniversary & dedicates new playground
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — New Vista Schools celebrates 35 years and dedicates a new playground. On Thursday, over one hundred guests gathered at New Vistas School for their annual Back to School Night, commemorating the school's 35th anniversary said Sally James, Development Director. Eaglin paid tribute to the donors...
WSET
It's Fall Y'all! Feeling like it, too
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Man, does it feel like fall outside this morning!?!. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s as the cooler, drier, more fall-like air has arrived - get outside and enjoy today!. This afternoon features a blend of sunshine and clouds. Highs today in the 70s....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Roanoke, Virginia
If Roanoke isn’t on your travel radar on your trip to Virginia, you’re missing out. As a hidden gem nestled on the shores of its namesake Roanoke River, there’s no shortage of things to do in Roanoke, VA. This beautiful city of Roanoke sits pretty between the...
The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel
. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
WSET
Great Bedford Valley Road Ride brings 100 cyclists to the region
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in the Bedford area will need to be cautious on Saturday, Sept. 24, as 100 cyclists participate in The Great Bedford Valley Road Ride. All routes start and end at Falling Creek Park (1257 County Farm Road, Bedford). Four of the five routes will launch at 7:30 a.m. The fifth and shortest route will launch at 8:30 a.m.
chathamstartribune.com
Emerging tick borne disease is killing cattle
Local veterinarian Paul Erwin said the phones “started blowing up in August,” with calls about an emerging cattle disease, theileria. Erwin said the Chatham Veterinary Clinic treated three cows and they still died, and he estimates there have been 20-30 confirmed cases of the protozoan disease in the county.
WDBJ7.com
Little robot makes big impact at River’s Edge
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”I remember the days, there’s three of us here at River’s Edge Park that’s stationed here full time, and we’d be out here all day just painting one football field,” said Will Cole, grounds manager at River’s Edge Park.
WSET
Gleaning for the World to collect supplies for Hurricane Fiona relief in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Last weekend, Hurricane Fiona barreled through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The aftermath: massive flooding through both Caribbean islands with widespread power blackouts. More than a million residents are left without power or drinking water as they work together to clean up debris and repair property damages.
WSET
Two accidents at the intersection of 460 and Village Highway in Concord
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Department and the Concord Rescue Squad were dispatched to two separate motor vehicle accidents on Friday. These accidents happened at the intersection of 460 and Village Highway. The department said to use caution and drive safely as they approach the opening of...
WSLS
LewisGale addressing nursing shortage in Southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. – On a patient’s worst day, nurses like Helena Tilley are right by their side. “Being there for them and being somebody they can rely on,” said Tilley, the director of pulmonary, renal, and oncology medical surgery units. But nowadays, it’s getting harder to find...
Comments / 1