Clarke puts up dominant performance, rolls to 94-0 victory over Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- It was dominance in every facet of the game for Clarke as they cruised to a 94-0 Class 2A District 8 win over Shenandoah. Whether it was an explosive offensive play, stifling defense, or capitalizing on special teams' errors, the Clarke Indians (4-1) had fortune fall their way as they played spoiler to the Shenandoah Mustangs (2-3) homecoming game.
KMAland 8-Player Week 5 (9/23): Follmann leads CAM, earns Agrivision Equipment Player of the Night
(KMAland) -- Lenox rolled, Woodbine came back, CAM was impressive, West Harrison stayed unbeaten and Bedford won a thriller to highlight KMAland 8-Player action on Friday. Fremont-Mills used a big second half to grab the district victory. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. No. 7...
Football Friday Picks (Week 5): Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Football Friday Blog is back today with a twist. Ryan still leads the clubhouse after his 11-4 outing last week. Derek went 8-7 while Trevor and Nick had a rough go with 7-7 records. Here's how we fare through four weeks. Ryan: 44-16 (.733) Derek:...
KMAland Volleyball (9/24): East Mills, CAM, Palmyra nab team championships
(KMAland) -- East Mills, CAM and Palmyra all won team championships while Sioux City North and Johnson County Central claimed runner-up at they respective volleyball tournament on Saturday. NEVADA TOURNAMENT. Glenwood and Harlan both went 1-3 at the Nevada Tournament on Saturday. Harlan picked up a poo play win over...
KMAland XC (9/24): Glenwood sweeps team titles in Harlan, Sonderman, Eichhorn also win
(KMAland) -- Glenwood swept team championships in Harlan while Lindsey Sonderman and Ethan Eichhorn took individual titles & Riley Blay and the Maryville teams ran in Columbia on Saturday. Cyclone Invitational (at Harlan) The Glenwood teams swept their way to championships in Harlan while Lindsey Sonderman defended her home course...
KMAland Class 2A Week 5 (9/23): No. 9 Red Oak drops first game of season
(KMAland) -- Des Moines Christian handed Red Oak their first loss while Shenandoah and Clarinda both dropped games in Class 2A football on Friday. Des Moines Christian’s Tate Platte threw two touchdowns and rushed for another for the Lions in the win. Red Oak’s Chase Roeder had a 38-yard...
KMAland Missouri Week 5 (9/23): Albany wins classic, Nodaway Valley grabs first win
(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley won their first game, Albany won a classic over Platte Valley, Worth County bounced back and Maryville grabbed a shutout in KMAland Missouri action on Friday. KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER. Nodaway Valley 46 Mound City 12. Michael Cook had 164 yards and four touchdowns on the ground...
Talking With Tom (Week 5): East Mills & Atlantic
(KMAland) -- Former Griswold football coach and long-time KMA Sports reporter Tom Moore made stops in Malvern and Atlantic this week. The ole ball coach spoke with East Mills co-head coaches Claude Lang & Kevin Schafer and Atlantic's Joe Brummer. East Mills travels to Tabor to face Fremont-Mills on the...
Week 5 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week five of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
Ebersole lights up stat sheet as Greene County downs Clarinda
(Jefferson) -- Greene County (4-1) dominated Clarinda (2-3) en route to a 43-12 victory in Class 2A District 8 battle. “We wanted to come out and start fast and we did that,” Greene County head coach Caden Duncan said. “We jumped on it right away. We wanted to establish the run but also spread things out more than we did last week. We kind of kept [Clarinda] guessing and tried to keep them on their heels.”
Geography with Goudge: High School Football Participation, 2022
(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. There are nearly one million high school football players and over 15,000 programs spread throughout the United States. This makes for the average squad size to be close to 66 players. This ranges from a high of 114 in Texas to a low of 15 in DC. Missouri averages 54 players per squad while Iowa has nearly 50 per squad. When mapped by state the Midwest and South have the highest number of participants per population. This pattern is most likely impacted by population density and settlement patterns.
Big second half erases 10-point deficit, hands Fremont-Mills 13th straight win over East Mills
(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills remained unbeaten in Class 8-Player District 9 and notched their 13th consecutive win over East Mills with 36 second-half points Friday night. The Knights (4-1, 3-0) overcame a 10-point deficit to edge their Corner Conference foe, 44-25. "Huge win," Coach Greg Ernster said. "I think this proves...
Glenwood alum Sanders joins UFR during big season at South Dakota State
(Brookings) -- Glenwood graduate Caleb Sanders is in the final year of a productive football career at South Dakota State. The former state champion wrestler came to Brookings in 2018 and has been a five-year contributor to one of the top teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. "I didn't...
Curtis Lee Mattox, 39, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Curtis passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Methodist Jennie Edmunson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Joyce Kelley, 88 of Red Oak, Iowa formerly of Hastings, Iowa
Visitation Location:Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center, Malvern, Iowa. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Cemetery:Private Burial in the Hastings Cemetery, Hastings, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Mary Bruce, 98 of Hastings, Iowa
Memorials:Emerson Volunteer Fire and Rescue or Malvern Volunteer Fire Department.
Shenfest parade basks in bright sunshine
(Shenandoah) -- After wet, gloomy weather the day before, Shenfest Parade '22 had its day in the sun. Shenandoah High School's Marching Mustangs, under the direction of Dale Risher, took its usual position near the front of the traditional early fall parade. KMAland residents lined West Sheridan Avenue on a bright, sunny Saturday afternoon to view a vast array of entries. VIPs included this year's grand marshal, retired Shenandoah veterinarian Dr. Gary Connell and his wife Jane. The Connells were humbled by the tribute.
Griswold teen who's 'overcome a lot' gets Homecoming King honors
The three top 'King' candidates decided a classmate was more deserving of the honors. A few days ago the school had its pep rally and coronation where it crowned its king and queen.
Atlantic Homecoming Queen and King Crowned at Friday’s Ceremony
(Atlantic) Rio Johnson and Brenden Casey are the 2022 Atlantic Homecoming Queen and King. They were crowned during a ceremony at the High School gymnasium on Friday afternoon in front of the student body, friends, staff, and family members. This year’s theme is Hollywood Homecoming. Atlantic High School Social...
Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 23rd, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- A second woman involved in the vandalism of the Dakota Access pipeline was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Ruby Montoya admitted to cutting holes in the pipeline in several locations, and setting fire to equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties, from November 2016 to May of 2017. Montoya, who is 32 and living in Arizona, was joined by Jessica Reznicek. Reznicek is serving eight years in prison. Montoya was also ordered to pay nearly three-point-two million dollars in restitution. The two were arrested after vandalizing a sign at the Iowa Utilities Board office after admitting they did the vandalism -- saying they were trying to protect water supplies from the pipeline.
