ocala-news.com
Residents discuss activities, quality of life in Ocala/Marion County
In response to previous letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’m impressed with the work of the Chamber of Commerce – they promote and organize a constant series of public...
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters take part in search and rescue, live burn training event
Marion County firefighters participated this past week in a two-day training event to help prepare them for the conditions they could face while protecting the local community. On Saturday, September 17, the Marion County Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society held its second annual Graveyard Training at the MCFR Operations and...
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners adopt $1.2 billion budget for 2022-2023
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has adopted a $1.2 billion budget for next fiscal year, which runs from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023. The total adopted budget includes the countywide budget of $854.3 million and another $349.8 million for non-countywide entities. During the final budget public...
ocala-news.com
Charles C. Acker
Charles C. Acker went to be with his Lord September 8, 2022 at Harmony House of Ocala after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. The loving care he received from their staff and Hospice is much appreciated. He was born to Stewart and Hattie Acker (Brown) in Brownville, Al....
ocala-news.com
Ryan John Koroncai
Ryan John Koroncai, age 35, of Ocala, Florida passed away suddenly on Thursday September 15th at his parents home. Ryan was born on December 6th, 1986 to his parents, Sharon and John in Abington, Pennsylvania. He received his Associate’s degree from Florida State University and his Bachelor’s degree from Daytona State with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervision and Management Degree. Ryan enjoyed spending time with his family, girlfriend, and his dog, Teemo (his trusty companion). He also enjoyed working on cars, making modifications to his firearm collection in order to enhance various aspects of their performance, through this passion he made several nice friends. He was recently hired to start a OPS position for the Department of Juvenile Justice, Ryan was ecstatic believing he could make a difference to someone’s life. His family will always remember him as a compassionate loving person putting the needs of others above his own whether it was opening a door for a stranger, buying a meal, giving his last dollar he had a heart for those in need. Growing up in Pennsylvania Ryan and his Dad looked forward to watching all the Eagles games the two of them put on their Eagle shirts Ryan also wore his Eagle hat then it started they would be back and forth hollering at the coaches and players win or lose they remained his favorite team.
ocala-news.com
Carrie Belle Faison Walker
Carrie Belle Faison Walker departed this life on September 10, 2022. She was born in Belleview, FL on July 9, 1941, to the late Deacon Mayo, Sr. and Viola Faison. She is the fifth of seven children born to this union. Carrie Belle graduated from Belleview Santos High School in...
ocala-news.com
Jean Ann Corr
It is with great sadness that the family of Jean Ann Corr, DM, 89, announces her passing on September 21, 2022, after a long-fought battle with COPD. Jean, who was a Dame of Malta, was born in Queens, NY. She worked as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre for years until choosing to raise her four children full time. Jean, her husband, John, and their children became residents of Ocala, FL, in 1973, moving from NY to build a ranch and enjoy farm living. Jean ran the family Charolais cattle ranch, San Souci Farms, and spent many years giving back to the community as a major benefactor, volunteer, and board member of various nonprofit organizations and schools: Hospice of Marion County, Ocala; Blessed Trinity Endowment Bd, Ocala; Trinity Catholic High School, Ocala; Dames of Malta, Madonna University, Livonia MI; and St. Peter’s Catholic Church and School in Uganda.
ocala-news.com
First Friday Art Walk kicks off 2022-2023 season on October 7
The City of Ocala Cultural Arts Division will restart its popular First Friday Art Walk on Friday, October 7, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., in downtown Ocala. The following activities will be included in October’s event:. Hands-on art activities and demonstrations for all ages provided by local nonprofit...
ocala-news.com
DOH-Marion bi-weekly COVID-19 report shows another decline in new cases
The Florida Department of Health’s (DOH-Marion) latest virus summary shows that new COVID-19 cases have continued to decrease in Marion County. There were 283 new COVID-19 cases reported in Marion County during the week of Friday, September 16 to Thursday, September 22, according to DOH-Marion’s most recent bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report.
ocala-news.com
MCSO drug drop-off box program collects unwanted, unused medications
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to take advantage of the drug drop-off box program, which offers them a way to safely dispose of their prescription medications throughout the year. The program was instituted by MCSO in 2019 with the goal of combating the local, state, and...
ocala-news.com
Allene Marie Jackson
Allene Marie Jackson, 86, of Ocala, FL, went to be with her Savior on September 13, 2022 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 5, 1936, to the late Earl and Senia Caruthers, in Gadsen, Alabama, but lived most of her life in Ocala. Allene loved...
ocala-news.com
Vivian Deloris Herring
“Charm is deceptive, and beauty does not last; but a woman who fears the Lord will be greatly praised.” Proverbs 31:30. Vivian Deloris Herring passed away Sept. 8, 2022. She was born to the late parents Wydrell (Buster) and Ida Mae Herring on May 22, 1949 in Silver Springs, Florida. Vivian fondly known as “Viv” passed away peacefully after waiting for her son Vernon Jr. to arrive from Poland in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 8th, 2022.
ocala-news.com
Clyde Leneal Taylor
Clyde Leneal Taylor passed away Sept. 11, 2022. He was born on June 23, 1953, to the union of Robert Taylor and Julia Cook Taylor in Ocala, Florida. He received his formal education from North Marion High School in Citra. On December 15, 1984, Clyde was united in Holy matrimony...
ocala-news.com
Allison Denise Seickel
It is with great sadness that the family of Allison Denise Seickel announces her passing, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the age of 19 years old. She was born in David, Chiriqui, Panama on April 9, 2003, the daughter of Andrew F. Seickel Jr., and Lorena Caballero Seickel. She grew up in Panama in her younger years and spent most of her life in Ocala, Florida where she was a 2021 graduate of Westport High School. She completed her dual-enrollment associates degree at the College of Central Florida and was currently pursuing a Marketing Degree at the University of Central Florida.
ocala-news.com
Kendra Diane Phipps Baum
Kendra Diane Phipps Baum, 60, of Weirsdale, FL passed away on Sunday September 11, 2022. She was born on October 23, 1961 in St. Louis, MO to the late Leonard Morris Phipps and Patricia Brodigan Phipps. She grew up in Lake County, FL, graduated from Tavares High School, and was a longtime employee of Alltel in Tallahassee,Fl, as well as Social Services Director for The Villages Health and Rehab. She enjoyed cooking, music, camping, gardening, crocheting, painting, fishing, going to the beach, and always ready for road trips.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Main Street hosting classic car show, Beer Fest this weekend
Ocala Main Street is hosting a classic car show and Beer Fest in downtown Ocala on Saturday, September 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The NPD Classic Car Show and Beer Fest will feature over 120 classic cars on display, multiple vendors selling craft beer throughout the Downtown Square, live music at the Gazebo on the Square, food trucks, and a kids’ zone.
ocala-news.com
Jenny Annetta Hancock
Jenny Annetta Hancock (65) passed away at her home, Saturday, September 10, 2022, just one week before her 66th birthday. Jenny was born in Clearwater, FL and was a long-time resident of Ocala. Jenny was the daughter of W. Hoyt Hancock and Sylvia (Pennington) Hancock. She grew up with all...
ocala-news.com
Paul Eugene Kimmerling
Dunnellon- Paul Eugene Kimmerling, 83, died on September 13, 2022 at Bravera Health Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, FL. He was born on February 17, 1939 in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada. In 2002, Paul moved to Dunnellon from Largo, FL. He served our country proudly with the United States Navy. Paul was a parishioner of Holy Faith Episcopal Church in Dunnellon, and as a proud veteran he joined and was a commander of the Hernando VFW Post# 4252, and was also a member of the Ed Penno Post #4864 in Citrus Springs, and Cooties #76. Paul continued to be of service and became a member of F.R.A. and the Amphibious with the City of Hernando and the Foresters. He enjoyed gardening, yard work, fishing, boating and traveling in his R.V.
ocala-news.com
James Emanuel
Mr. James Emanuel, 80, transition to be with his heavenly father on September 10, 2022 at Advent Health Ocala. He attended Fessenden High School. Mr. Emanuel retired from the City of Ocala Sanitation department. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: Stacey Emanuel Crisp, James Emanuel (Heather), Marshall L. Emanuel...
ocala-news.com
Lloyd Thomas “Buddy” Kinsey
Lloyd Thomas “Buddy” Kinsey, age 78, of Anthony, FL, passed away on September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born in Scrambletown, FL, on July 24, 1944, a son to the late Ray Ballard and Margie (Hogan) Kinsey, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn.
