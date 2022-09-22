100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs

Image via iStock.

100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.

Data center operator fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty, otherwise known as 1547, partnered with Malvern-based real estate developer Green Fig Land Company to secure and develop the land. These acres are referred to as the Foote Mineral Co. property, which flanks East and West Whiteland townships.

The property is off of South Bacton Hill Road and bound by the Chester Valley Trail, Swedesford Road, Valley Creek Boulevard, and Route 202.

1547 plans to build a pair of two-story data centers that will have 150 megawatts of capacity.

The project has been in motion for some time. Now, with passage of a sales and use tax exemption for the purchase of computer equipment, it can continue to move forward.

“The tax incentives were of tremendous importance for us to move forward with this project as they are of high priority to our prospective targets for this site,” said John Bonczek, Chief Revenue Officer at 1547. “With the anticipated investment in developing this site, hyperscalers require these types of incentives. The savings potential is in the hundreds of millions of dollars when considering anticipated spend on construction materials, IT hardware, and even software.”