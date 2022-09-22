Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reciprocated in kind Sunday after learning he had been earlier deemed the best player in the world by Giannis Antetokounmpo. "I don't know if it was gamesmanship to set the table ... I would say the same thing when you're facing the champions," Curry said, courtesy of The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "That's part of the nature of the league. We all want to win the championship, and we look at the team that's the last team standing and who was playing the best. I was thinking the same thing about him last year coming off their run.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO