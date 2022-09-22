Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Knicks' Rose 'thrilled' with offseason despite missing out on Mitchell
New York Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose is feeling pretty good about his club's offseason despite missing out on the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes. "We went through that process (of trying to trade for Mitchell), and at the end of the day, we made a decision to stay put," Rose said on MSG Network, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "And we're thrilled with where we are. Taking a look at the summer, we feel great about what transpired."
Draymond doubtful he'll sign Warriors extension before season
Draymond Green, who could become a free agent after the upcoming campaign, doesn't believe he and the Golden State Warriors will agree on an extension before the season begins. "At this point, whether I'd like to or not - I don't think it will happen," Green told reporters at media...
Pujols hits 2 HRs to reach 700, Cardinals rout Dodgers 11-0
LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the...
Iguodala to return to Warriors for final season
Veteran forward Andre Iguodala announced Friday that he's returning to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. Iguodala, 38, played with the Warriors last season after spending the previous two campaigns with the Miami Heat. The veteran forward made 31 appearances last season, averaging four points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per contest. He also won his fourth career championship.
Dodgers' Roberts: Kimbrel's 'stuff is starting to slide'
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts feels uneasy about veteran closer Craig Kimbrel after another rough outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. "You can't hit the leadoff hitter with a breaking ball," Roberts said postgame, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com. "I think the stuff is starting to slide a little bit, fastball velocity. I've just got to continue to look at this. We've got to have our best guys at the back end."
Curry: Best-in-the-world praise from Giannis won't 'soften me up'
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reciprocated in kind Sunday after learning he had been earlier deemed the best player in the world by Giannis Antetokounmpo. "I don't know if it was gamesmanship to set the table ... I would say the same thing when you're facing the champions," Curry said, courtesy of The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "That's part of the nature of the league. We all want to win the championship, and we look at the team that's the last team standing and who was playing the best. I was thinking the same thing about him last year coming off their run.
McDavid, then who? NHLers weigh in on league's 2nd-best player
Nathan MacKinnon had just settled into his chair on the concourse at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, when someone asked if he, as per tradition, spent the offseason training alongside Sidney Crosby. "Yeah, he worked out with me a little bit," MacKinnon said, fresh off celebrating his first Stanley Cup...
Pelicans sign McCollum to 2-year, $64M extension
The New Orleans Pelicans and guard CJ McCollum have agreed on a two-year, $64-million contract extension, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The extension, which will begin at the start of the 2024-25 season, ties McCollum to the Pelicans for a total of four years and $133 million. McCollum was...
4 biggest head-scratchers from NHL offseason
The NHL produced no shortage of action this past offseason. While there are many angles to break down and events to analyze, we're going to focus on the moves that left us asking one simple question: "Why?" Flyers confuse everybody. If there's one team that puzzled everybody this summer, it's...
Westbrook: I don't need to feel wanted by Lakers
Whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers hope to have Russell Westbrook on their roster by the start of the season is irrelevant to the former MVP. "I don't need to," Westbrook told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski when asked if he felt wanted by the franchise. "I need to just do my job. Whether I'm wanted or not doesn't really matter.
Rookie of the Year favorite Strider lands on IL with oblique strain
The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a strained left oblique muscle, the team announced. The 23-year-old won't pitch again in the regular season as the strain is apparently worse than initially indicated, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic. Strider is...
