Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Morning Sun
Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
Trump Jr. visits Michigan for Dixon campaign event
The same week he was sued by the New York state attorney general, who alleged he helped his father with fraudulent businesses practices, the son of former President Donald Trump was in battleground Michigan to campaign for the Republican candidate for governor.
Detroit News
Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents
The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
abc12.com
Democrats pulling away in races for Michigan governor, attorney general and secretary of state
Democrats increased their leads in races for Michigan's top three elected offices in a poll poll exclusive to ABC12 News. Exclusive poll: Top Michigan Democrats widen leads; ballot initiatives more popular. Results released Thursday show incumbent Democrats in the top three offices of the state widening their leads in re-election...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Proposition 1: Voting yes solves nothing
Term limits are not the answer to Michigan’s problems: they are the cause. Michigan voters will decide whether to enact stricter term limits for representatives and financial reporting requirements for state-elected officials on the ballot this November. Michigan legislators can serve six years in the state house of representatives...
ClickOnDetroit.com
More than 500 Michigan doctors agree to support lawsuit challenging abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan voters will decide the future of abortion care in November, but until then there are still multiple court cases playing out. Abortion remains a top issue for voters and with less than 50 days to the election, there are still a lot of moving parts. On Thursday, a group representing 514 doctors from around Michigan filed in support of a lawsuit from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Michigan Supreme Court.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
RELATED PEOPLE
1051thebounce.com
These Michigan Hotels Are Reportedly Haunted
Welcome to the spooky season. Of course, there are plenty of great haunted houses and haunts in Michigan, but what about some actual haunted hotels? We have those, too. I did some digging and found a great article via OnlyinYourState.com that names six haunted hotels in the Mitten. I knew we had a few, but having six haunted hotels makes Pennsylvania the perfect state to celebrate Halloween. “Haunting elements seem to linger in hotels, where tortured souls met their unfortunate deaths,” OnlyinYourState.com states in the article. “Still, even though they may make spooky bumps in the night, their presence seems to garner Michigan hotels plenty of curiosity among guests who want to experience what it’s like to lodge in haunted accommodations. Here are some spots throughout the state where you can still book a room in a spooky hotel.”
New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released
Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here's the news in the political atmosphere. Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says
Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
eastlansinginfo.news
Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten
In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After near extinction, Kirtland’s warbler could replace robin as Michigan’s official state bird
With the help of legislation recently introduced in the Michigan House, the Kirtland’s warbler could be named the next state bird after nearly reaching the brink of extinction decades earlier. Removed from the federal endangered species list in late 2019, the Kirtland’s warbler is a gray-and-yellow songbird considered to...
Detroit News
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
Detroit News
Environment groups slam plan to reopen Michigan nuclear plant
Dozens of environmental groups submitted a letter to federal energy officials Friday imploring them to deny funding to a New Jersey company seeking to reopen a west Michigan nuclear plant. Palisades Power Plant should not be eligible for the Civil Nuclear Credit Program, a $6 billion fund created through the...
1.3M Michiganders can apply for student debt relief in October
Federal student loan borrowers have been anxiously waiting for debt relief since President Joe Biden announced a $10,000 forgiveness plan in late August. But after a month of preparation, applications are set to open in early October. “Look, this is unprecedented. Just like there was no playbook for reopening schools,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan launches program to address state's housing stock
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's housing stock is getting slim and state officials are working to help meet the demand with a new program.The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is launching the Missing Middle Housing Program to provide funds to non-profit organizations to develop and rehabilitate properties.MSHDA administrators say the COVID-19 pandemic tightened the amount of available homes due to rising construction and maintenance costs.The program allocates $50 million from the American Rescue Plan act, where 30% will be used to help rural communities.State regulators say the funds can be used for rental and for-sale properties."They're serving this middle income, this workforce housing, missing middle household population where we know that there is a lot of need all throughout the state," said MSHDA Director of Development Chad Benson."From the very rural areas to some of the more populated areas throughout the state."Grants are now available to help get projects started.Click here for more information on qualifications.
dbusiness.com
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
Dee Warner's family petitions court to declare her dead
Family members of Dee Warner, who has been missing from Lenawee County since April, 2021, have petitioned a court to declare her dead. Warner's daughter, Rikkell Bock, 28, of Tecumseh, has filed a petition with the Lenawee County Probate Court, asking that a jury be empaneled to consider whether Warner can be declared legally dead.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan Department of Education tells teachers it’s OK to hide pronouns from parents
A Traverse City-area parent alleges that her local school district is not being forthright with parents when it encounters students who say they are in a gender-fluid situation. She cites as evidence materials taken from a high school foreign language class. Sally Roeser says that a teacher in the Traverse...
Comments / 0