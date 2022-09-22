ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Fall arrives in Sonoma County as summer storm passes

By MATT PERA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xg6ig_0i5oVTXF00

Thursday marks the beginning of fall after a summer that included a record-setting heat wave in Sonoma County.

The season is set to kick off with a warmup on the heels of a storm that brought welcome rain to the Bay Area.

In Santa Rosa, a high of 80 degrees is forecast for Thursday, followed by highs in the mid- to upper 80s through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest storm over the weekend came as a relief, most Sonoma County residents would agree, following a grueling heat wave that ushered in the hottest day in 120 years of Santa Rosa record keeping. The mercury reached 115 degrees in the city on Sept. 6, breaking the previous record of 113 set July 11, 1913.

This summer in Santa Rosa was the city’s third-hottest since records began in 1902, according to National Weather Service data. The average temperature was 70.9 degrees.

The only years with a higher average temperature between June 21 and Sept. 21 were 2017, with an average of 73.1 degrees, and 2019, with an average of 71.

The summer of 2020 was the city’s fourth-hottest, with an average of 70.5 degrees.

While the four hottest summers have all come in the past decade, the years with the highest averages following those “bounce around a good deal,” said weather service meteorologist Sean Miller. He said it’s difficult for meteorologists to predict whether the pattern seen in recent years will continue for Santa Rosa.

With summer in the rearview mirror, Bay Area forecasters are now keeping an eye out for common fall conditions that can promote the spread of wildfires, including low humidity and offshore winds.

While forecasters aren’t anticipating such conditions in the next week or so, “this is the peak time of year when we have the most concern for that type of thing,” Miller said.

There have been several large Northern California wildfires this summer, including the Mosquito Fire currently burning in Placer and El Dorado counties, but no major blazes in the Bay Area.

“We’ve been lucky,” Miller said.

Meteorologists and fire officials said the recent end-of-summer rain in the Bay Area wasn’t enough to eliminate the possibility of fall wildfires.

Weather service meteorologist David King said the moisture only served to “dampen fire concerns for the next week or so.”

Rainfall totals from the storm include 2.67 inches in Cazadero, 1.46 inches in Healdsburg, 0.59 inches in Santa Rosa and 0.32 inches in Petaluma.

In just over a week, meteorologists will mark the start of a new water year, a calendar the weather service uses in recording annual precipitation totals. Water years run from Oct. 1 through the end of September.

Santa Rosa has seen 27.04 inches of rain during the 2021-22 water year. That amounts to 80% of the city’s average, which is 33.7 inches, according to the weather service.

Much of that rain came near the beginning of the water year, including during a historic October storm that triggered flooding throughout Sonoma County.

On Oct. 24, at the height of that storm, Santa Rosa was pounded with 7.83 inches of rain. It was the highest one-day rainfall total since records began in 1902, shattering the previous record of 5.66 inches set Feb. 26, 2019, according to weather service data.

Aside from that fall storm, rainfall has been rather scarce.

Since Jan. 1, Santa Rosa has seen 5.63 inches of rain, which is just 26% of the normal 21.71 inches that would normally fall by this time in the calendar year.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
City
Petaluma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Healdsburg, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

Bay Area gas prices climbing again

(KRON) — There is more pain filling up these days. After prices trickled down for several months, they have soared again in the past few weeks. “California for the past month has seen an increase and really in the past week, it has jumped about 14 cents,” said AAA spokesperson John Treanor. Here we go […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

Gigantic Weekend of Events Is Upon Us, With Street Closures Galore

It’s the first ‘Everything’s happening this weekend’ weekend in years, with Folsom Street Fair, the Portola festival, a Cat Extravaganza, and that’s just scratching the surface. SFist used to write an article pretty much every year in early autumn called Everything's Happening This Weekend to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Miller
KRON4 News

Crews respond to roof fire in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are responding to a roof fire Friday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located near the 1100 block of Cole Street. As of 2:45 p.m., the fire is at one alarm. Firefighters are responding to a residence near the intersection of Cole and Grattan […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mendofever.com

Fuel Reduction on Black Bart Trail, Vandalism at the Grange, the Redwood Valley School Saga—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting

The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on September 14, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Issues discussed ranged from a proposed tax to fund Mendocino County’s local fire agencies, mail theft targeting Mendocino County’s rural communities, and the purchase of 400 acre-feet of agricultural water for customers desperate for water.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Dorado#Mercury#California Wildfires#Water Year#Ba
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down

The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Arrest made in vegetation fire at Petaluma's Steamer Landing Park

PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma announced an arrest Friday in connection with a vegetation fire that broke out in the city's Steamer Landing Park on Wednesday.First responders were called to the park around 2:20 p.m. Firefighters were able to quickly control the blaze, which burned about two acres.No structures were damaged in the fire. There were no reports of injuries.While fire crews were on the scene, police said they detained a man reportedly leaving the area where the fire started. A witness also positively identified the suspect.The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Gary Dobshinsky, was arrested. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of unlawfully causing a fire, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding felony warrant.Police said Dobshinsky was a transient and on post release community supervision at the time of his arrest. According to jail records, he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.Firefighters said Wednesday's blaze was a reminder that fire season is not over and vegetation remains dry despite recent rainfall.Anyone who may observe suspicious activity in the park is asked to call police at 707-778-4326.
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
KRON4 News

CDC: COVID transmission in Bay Area is low

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Statewide mask requirements are disappearing in all indoor places, including those with lots of visitors and employees such as prisons and homeless shelters. The California Department of Public Health’s guidance now aligns with United States Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidance for when COVID-19 cases are low. State health officials do […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Why is San Francisco’s fog named Karl?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What would the City By The Bay be without its smothering companion filling the space between Victorians on a summer’s day? But while it may be the city’s oldest resident, San Francisco’s fog only got its name relatively recently, when the Twitter account @KarlTheFog started in August 2010. The account, which […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Geologists Dig Deep to Learn More About Earthquakes

The earthquakes that jolted the Santa Rosa area last week have raised questions about the Rodgers Creek Fault. Scientists said it’s responsible for the strong shaking that people felt and there has been research going on to uncover more about it. Suzanne Hecker, a research geologist with the USGS...
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
6K+
Followers
272
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy