ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Chateau Aeronautique Winery is a destination for wine, pizza and beer

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Chateau Aeronautique Winery was built from a tiny gazebo into an expanded spot for wine, beer and eats. International airline pilot Lorenzo Lizarralde founded Chateau Aeronautique Winery in 2008, when he crafted his first wines in his airplane hangar attached to his home in Rives Township. A year later, he built a small gazebo where he was able to serve his wine in a tasting room.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Hillsdale, MI
Business
City
Hillsdale, MI
MLive.com

Up next for Michigan: Iowa, which just stifled another opponent

The joke is that they should be called Idwa, because the Hawkeyes’ ‘D’ is far more prominent than its ‘O.’. That was certainly true again on Saturday night, as Iowa stifled Rutgers for a 27-10 win in New Jersey. Iowa’s defense scored twice -- on an interception and a fumble return -- while the offense managed just 13 points.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See inside new downtown Ann Arbor condos where prices top $1M

ANN ARBOR, MI — For retirees Cathi Duchon and Reid Thebault, one of the selling points of their new Ann Arbor condo is the convenience of a downtown lifestyle. “The idea was to be somewhere where we could pretty much walk everywhere and enjoy the town, enjoy the university, and then when we travel, basically lock the door and not worry about anything,” Thebault said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

WILX Announces Expansion of Award-Winning Local News 10 at 10PM on MeTV

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The addition of MeTV to the WILX channel line-up, allows News 10 to expand its award winning local news! Beginning Monday, October 3rd, News 10 @ 10PM will air Monday through Friday from 10:00 PM to 10:30 PM on MeTV. This newscast will be anchored by the trusted team of David Andrews, Ann Emmerich, with First Alert Weather from Meteorologist, Andy Provenzano. If you can’t stay up for News 10 at 11 PM on WILX, this is the perfect chance to get ready for the day ahead and catch up on the latest breaking news and First Alert Weather an hour earlier.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#A Time For Us#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Hillsdale Daily News#Core Merchant
momcollective.com

Five Places in Jackson County to Frolic in Fall

Fall is almost here, and soon we will be reveling in sweatshirt weather, all things pumpkin, and watching the leaves change colors. Fall is my favorite season and I love spending as much time outside before the dreaded ‘S’ word arrives. You might not know, but Jackson County is filled with locations that transform into vibrant and colorful gems as fall progresses. As the resident Jackson County contributor here at Lansing Mom, I have rounded up my five favorite places in Jackson County to frolic in fall.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Proposition 1: Voting yes solves nothing

Term limits are not the answer to Michigan’s problems: they are the cause. Michigan voters will decide whether to enact stricter term limits for representatives and financial reporting requirements for state-elected officials on the ballot this November. Michigan legislators can serve six years in the state house of representatives...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

A New Restaurant is Making its Way to Jackson

Back in 2019, after nearly five decades of serving the Jackson community, local favorite Finely's Grill and Smokehouse closed its doors for good. This location wasn't the only one to close permanently, as the Lansing location on west Saginaw also closed its doors. The old Jackson Finley's location by Westwood...
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
etxview.com

Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule

(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people in Eaton County lost power Thursday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 8,000 customers are impacted. Eaton County officials do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored, but Consumers Energy is aware of...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Former prisoner uses Ypsilanti Township farm to break cycle of incarceration

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nestled in a neighborhood in Ypsilanti Township is a farm you may miss if you don't know it's there. We The People Opportunity Farm (WTPOF) provides people getting out of prison with a nine-month paid internship. When they are done, they get help continuing their education and finding work.
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy