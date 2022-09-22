Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: MD Bagel Fragel has more than 400 bagel and cream cheese combos
ANN ARBOR, MI -- At Ann Arbor’s MD Bagel Fragel, there are 432 different combinations of bagels and cream cheese for customers to choose from. Despite its 18 flavors of cream cheese and 24 flavors of bagel, all made in-house, MD Bagel Fragel is better known for the bread for which it’s named -- the fragel.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Chateau Aeronautique Winery is a destination for wine, pizza and beer
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Chateau Aeronautique Winery was built from a tiny gazebo into an expanded spot for wine, beer and eats. International airline pilot Lorenzo Lizarralde founded Chateau Aeronautique Winery in 2008, when he crafted his first wines in his airplane hangar attached to his home in Rives Township. A year later, he built a small gazebo where he was able to serve his wine in a tasting room.
First Watch restaurant brings its Million Dollar bacon to Novi, Ann Arbor
First Watch, a chain of breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurants, opened a new location in Novi at 26054 Ingersol Road on Tuesday. An Ann Arbor restaurant is expected to open on Oct. 3 at 3059 Oak Valley Drive. These locations bring to 10 the number of First Watch establishments in Michigan. ...
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Up next for Michigan: Iowa, which just stifled another opponent
The joke is that they should be called Idwa, because the Hawkeyes’ ‘D’ is far more prominent than its ‘O.’. That was certainly true again on Saturday night, as Iowa stifled Rutgers for a 27-10 win in New Jersey. Iowa’s defense scored twice -- on an interception and a fumble return -- while the offense managed just 13 points.
See inside new downtown Ann Arbor condos where prices top $1M
ANN ARBOR, MI — For retirees Cathi Duchon and Reid Thebault, one of the selling points of their new Ann Arbor condo is the convenience of a downtown lifestyle. “The idea was to be somewhere where we could pretty much walk everywhere and enjoy the town, enjoy the university, and then when we travel, basically lock the door and not worry about anything,” Thebault said.
WILX-TV
WILX Announces Expansion of Award-Winning Local News 10 at 10PM on MeTV
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The addition of MeTV to the WILX channel line-up, allows News 10 to expand its award winning local news! Beginning Monday, October 3rd, News 10 @ 10PM will air Monday through Friday from 10:00 PM to 10:30 PM on MeTV. This newscast will be anchored by the trusted team of David Andrews, Ann Emmerich, with First Alert Weather from Meteorologist, Andy Provenzano. If you can’t stay up for News 10 at 11 PM on WILX, this is the perfect chance to get ready for the day ahead and catch up on the latest breaking news and First Alert Weather an hour earlier.
Take a look inside the $140M University of Michigan School of Dentistry renovation
ANN ARBOR, MI - The first renovation to the University of Michigan School of Dentistry in nearly 50 years will make it more adaptable for its next generation of patients, students and researchers. That was a major theme Associate Dean for Patient Services Romesh Nalliah used to highlight the changes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
momcollective.com
Five Places in Jackson County to Frolic in Fall
Fall is almost here, and soon we will be reveling in sweatshirt weather, all things pumpkin, and watching the leaves change colors. Fall is my favorite season and I love spending as much time outside before the dreaded ‘S’ word arrives. You might not know, but Jackson County is filled with locations that transform into vibrant and colorful gems as fall progresses. As the resident Jackson County contributor here at Lansing Mom, I have rounded up my five favorite places in Jackson County to frolic in fall.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Proposition 1: Voting yes solves nothing
Term limits are not the answer to Michigan’s problems: they are the cause. Michigan voters will decide whether to enact stricter term limits for representatives and financial reporting requirements for state-elected officials on the ballot this November. Michigan legislators can serve six years in the state house of representatives...
Michigan RB commit Cole Cabana of Dexter puts forth another dazzling display vs. Pioneer
DEXTER -- Michigan commit Cole Cabana showed once again why he’s one of the most dangerous players in the state with the ball in his hands on Friday. The 4-star running back rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. But that wasn’t all he did against the Pioneers.
A New Restaurant is Making its Way to Jackson
Back in 2019, after nearly five decades of serving the Jackson community, local favorite Finely's Grill and Smokehouse closed its doors for good. This location wasn't the only one to close permanently, as the Lansing location on west Saginaw also closed its doors. The old Jackson Finley's location by Westwood...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Emoni Bates arrested on gun charges; raising local meat
Summer was gone in a flash. The first day of fall certainly felt like it this week. I’m sure I wasn’t alone in cranking on the furnace for the first time since last winter. And that crisp autumn air can only mean one thing tonight -- high school...
etxview.com
Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule
(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
Planet Fitness joining Hobby Lobby in former Sears location at Jackson Crossing
JACKSON, MI – Planet Fitness is moving into Jackson’s former Sears location this year. Currently, Planet Fitness is located at 2020 Bondsteel Drive, but the gym has outgrown the facility and is in need of an expansion, Director or Marketing Mary Scott said. Conveniently, Jackson Crossing had space to lease in the former Sears location.
WILX-TV
Inclimate weather forces cancellation of Spartan Marching Band for Kids concert
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The threat of rain has damped a popular fundraiser. Sparrow Hospital and the Sparrow Foundation announced Sunday morning that this year’s Spartan Marching Band for Kids concert has been canceled. The annual 19th annual concert is a fundraiser for the Ron Mason Fund for...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker acknowledges boos from Michigan State's home loss to Minnesota
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and his Spartans had a terrible game in the 34-7 home loss to Minnesota as the home crowd booed the team. Tucker is not worried about the discouraging reactions from the home crowd of Michigan State as he assures fans the team will get better.
WILX-TV
Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people in Eaton County lost power Thursday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 8,000 customers are impacted. Eaton County officials do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored, but Consumers Energy is aware of...
fox2detroit.com
Former prisoner uses Ypsilanti Township farm to break cycle of incarceration
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nestled in a neighborhood in Ypsilanti Township is a farm you may miss if you don't know it's there. We The People Opportunity Farm (WTPOF) provides people getting out of prison with a nine-month paid internship. When they are done, they get help continuing their education and finding work.
Comments / 0