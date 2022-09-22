ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladys Triana: A Path to Enlightenment 1971-2021

Gladys Triana is a Cuban-born, New York-based, multi-disciplinary artist whose work rebels against authoritarian rule and the oppression of hegemonies. For decades her immersive installations, sculptures, drawings, and paintings reflected two axes around which her life turned and her art was nourished: her condition of having lived since 1969 in exile from her native island, and her stubborn, continuous exploration of the ontology of women. Her more recent videos and photographs reveal her discovery of an abstract language for transcendence. This exhibition in two venues, running simultaneously at the Art Museum, University of Saint Joseph, and at the Fairfield University Art Museum, includes works from the 1970s to the present.
Faith and Service

University of Saint Joseph Office of Faith and Service strives to unify the campus by nurturing a Catholic and Interfaith community that is centered on our Core Values. Faith and Service focuses on the Core Value of Catholic Identity by offering liturgical celebrations, annual retreats, engagement with other Catholic campus ministries, and additional programming to enhance Catholic social teachings. We also support other faith backgrounds by providing interfaith and ecumenical prayer services, retreats, social gatherings, and collaborations that enhance learning, develop faith, and create unity.
