Gladys Triana is a Cuban-born, New York-based, multi-disciplinary artist whose work rebels against authoritarian rule and the oppression of hegemonies. For decades her immersive installations, sculptures, drawings, and paintings reflected two axes around which her life turned and her art was nourished: her condition of having lived since 1969 in exile from her native island, and her stubborn, continuous exploration of the ontology of women. Her more recent videos and photographs reveal her discovery of an abstract language for transcendence. This exhibition in two venues, running simultaneously at the Art Museum, University of Saint Joseph, and at the Fairfield University Art Museum, includes works from the 1970s to the present.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO