Iowa City, IA

NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap

Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
LYNDHURST, NJ
NJ.com

Times football notes Week 4: Schmelzer, Surace, lead way for top area teams

What a week it was for the Montgomery and Hopewell Valley football teams. The Bulldogs picked up Mercer County’s first (and so far only of the West Jersey Football League teams) win outside of the county with an impressive defensive display against Northern Burlington. But there are still some questions about Hopewell that could be answered in the coming month, with the main one, is this team good enough to win a Capitol Division title by beating Nottingham and Notre Dame?
HOPEWELL, NJ
NJ.com

After 3-0 start, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni doesn’t want his team to get ‘smacked in the teeth’

LANDOVER, Md. – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walked into the visiting interview area wearing a Kelly Green 82 jersey, the one that used to be worn by former Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick back when he was playing. Standing at the podium with a huge grin, Sirianni answered questions, still happy that his team had moved to 3-0 after Sunday’s 24-8 win against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Eagles’ A.J. Brown reveals plans for Batman cape he wore after TD vs. Commanders

The Eagles were mask-wearing underdogs when they won a Super Bowl in the 2017 season. Now, they’re the Caped Crusaders. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, after catching his first touchdown pass of the season, wore a Batman cape on the sidelines during the Eagles’ dominating 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
essexnewsdaily.com

Congrats to the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., center, congratulates the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament. William Cannon, left, of Belleville, won the Amateur Division with a three-day score of 215. Tom McDonald, right, of West Caldwell, won the Super Seniors Division with a score of 227. Not pictured is Chris Marbaix, from South Orange, who won the Seniors Division with a score of 235. One round of the tournament was played at each Essex County public golf course: Francis Byrne Golf Course in West Orange, Weequahic Golf Course in Newark and Hendricks Field Golf Course in Belleville, where the championship round was played on Saturday, Sept. 17. The winners received a plaque and their own parking space at the course of their choosing.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
