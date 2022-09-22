Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
SBLive/SI Power 25 high school football scores: No. 9 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) upset by Don Bosco Prep
The 2022 high school football season rolled on this weekend with games in all 50 states. There were multiple SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 teams in action on Friday night, including No. 11 IMG Academy (Florida) who held off Central-Phenix City (Alabama) 41-26. In the biggest upset of the ...
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap
Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times football notes Week 4: Schmelzer, Surace, lead way for top area teams
What a week it was for the Montgomery and Hopewell Valley football teams. The Bulldogs picked up Mercer County’s first (and so far only of the West Jersey Football League teams) win outside of the county with an impressive defensive display against Northern Burlington. But there are still some questions about Hopewell that could be answered in the coming month, with the main one, is this team good enough to win a Capitol Division title by beating Nottingham and Notre Dame?
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
Girls Tennis: No. 1 Marlboro edges No. 6 Holmdel for Monmouth County Tournament title
Marlboro, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, got everything it had from No. 6 Holmdel, but the Mustangs squeaked out the Monmouth County Tournament title by just one point this weekend at Bey Lea Park in Toms River. The championship is Marlboro’s third in a row.
Anthony Christian leads Spotswood over rival South River - Football recap
Anthony Christian ran for a touchdown, threw for another and added a pick-six as Spotswood won at home, 28-21, over archrival South River. Christian went 20 yards with a pick-six to open the scoring in the second quarter and then ran 31 yards to break a 7-7 tie in the third quarter for Spotswood (4-1).
RELATED PEOPLE
No. 10 TR North scores 40 points for the 4th game in a row, rolls over Long Branch
Junior quarterback Micah Ford threw two touchdown passes (his third and fourth of 2022) and ran for two others (his 11th and 12th) and No. 10 Toms River North remained nearly unstoppable on offense with a 42-7 victory over Long Branch in Long Branch Saturday. Toms River North improved to...
Girls Tennis: No. 3 Montclair Kimberley repeats as Essex County Tournament champs
Top-seeded Montclair Kimberley, ranked No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged third-seeded and No. 4 Newark Academy, 3-2, in the final round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday at theh Althea Gibson Tennis Center at Branch Brook Park in Newark. It is the Cougars second championship in a...
Karriem dominates on offense, defense as West Orange tops Mount Olive - Football recap
Saboor Karriem was an unstoppable force both sides of the ball as scored three touchdowns and intercepted two passes to lead West Orange to a 28-14 victory over Mount Olive in Flanders. Karriem, a senior, tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter when he took a Quran Ali...
‘Hub City’ train station to get $49M upgrade. Murphy says it will be a ‘point of pride.’
Surrounded by the city’s ever-growing skyline, Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday painted New Brunswick as a place enjoying an ongoing renaissance — home not just to Rutgers University, Johnson & Johnson, a medical school, and theater but a slew of new buildings and projects. Still, Murphy noted, anyone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
National No. 2 St. Benedict’s knocks off Pennington to set up national title match
While it has not been the best 10 days for the Pennington boys soccer team, the Red Hawks always get up to face national power St. Benedict’s, no matter how they are playing. Saturday was no exception. The Gray Bees, who came in ranked number 2 in the nation,...
St. John Vianney Football Player Airlifted to Hospital After Suffering Apparent Spinal Injury
The St. John Vianney football program is praying for senior Aaron Van Trease this morning after the senior standout suffered a significant neck injury early in Friday's game vs. Manasquan High School. Van Trease, the Lancers' quarterback and safety, was playing defensive back when he suffered an apparent spinal cord...
Did Red Bank Regional turn a corner with comeback win over Brick Township on Friday?
In the evolution from unsuccessful to successful, for any team, in any sport, there is typically a game, a play, a moment when fortunes turn. Shane Fallon, the coach who laid the groundwork that turned Rumson-Fair Haven into the consistent winner it is today, remembered the moment in 2006 when RFH took the last step in its transformation.
After 3-0 start, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni doesn’t want his team to get ‘smacked in the teeth’
LANDOVER, Md. – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walked into the visiting interview area wearing a Kelly Green 82 jersey, the one that used to be worn by former Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick back when he was playing. Standing at the podium with a huge grin, Sirianni answered questions, still happy that his team had moved to 3-0 after Sunday’s 24-8 win against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eagles’ A.J. Brown reveals plans for Batman cape he wore after TD vs. Commanders
The Eagles were mask-wearing underdogs when they won a Super Bowl in the 2017 season. Now, they’re the Caped Crusaders. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, after catching his first touchdown pass of the season, wore a Batman cape on the sidelines during the Eagles’ dominating 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
essexnewsdaily.com
Congrats to the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., center, congratulates the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament. William Cannon, left, of Belleville, won the Amateur Division with a three-day score of 215. Tom McDonald, right, of West Caldwell, won the Super Seniors Division with a score of 227. Not pictured is Chris Marbaix, from South Orange, who won the Seniors Division with a score of 235. One round of the tournament was played at each Essex County public golf course: Francis Byrne Golf Course in West Orange, Weequahic Golf Course in Newark and Hendricks Field Golf Course in Belleville, where the championship round was played on Saturday, Sept. 17. The winners received a plaque and their own parking space at the course of their choosing.
What channel is the Jets game on today? FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 3 game vs. Bengals
The New York Jets, led by backup quarterback Joe Flacco, face the Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, in a regular season game on Sunday, September 25, 2022 (9/25/22) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Local fans can watch the game for free via a trial of...
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders FREE LIVE STREAM (9/25/22): Watch NFL, Week 3 online | Time, TV, channel
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen HJurts, face the Washington Commanders, led by quarterback Carson Wentz, in a regular season NFC East game on Sunday, September 25, 2022 (9/25/22) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Local fans can watch the game for free via a trial of DirecTV Stream...
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0