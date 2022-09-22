Read full article on original website
Broncos edge Niners 11-10 in prime time
Melvin Gordon atoned for two fumbles with a late 1-yard touchdown run and safety Kareem Jackson recovered Jeff Wilson Jr.'s fumble with 1:05 left to preserve the Denver Broncos' 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.Russell Wilson and the Broncos (2-1) won despite going three-and-out nine times. Their only sustained drive was a 12-play, 80-yarder that included a 12-yard scramble by Wilson.Gordon capped it with a 1-yard run with 4:10 remaining, but Wilson's 2-point pass was batted down, leaving the Broncos clinging to a one-point lead.Jimmy Garoppolo, in his first start for the injured Trey Lance, who...
