greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 24, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, September 24, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
Man arrested for retail theft in Oshkosh suspected in 9 other states, police say
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one of two men arrested for retail theft Thursday afternoon is a suspect in thefts across the East Coast and Texas. Police say two men stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a business on the 1500-block of S. Koeller St. just before 2 o’clock. An officer stopped the suspects’ vehicle and found the stolen goods. A 22-year-old and a 30-year-old were arrested on suspicion of felony retail theft.
WBAY Green Bay
seehafernews.com
Local Fire Chief Touts the Importance of National Fire Prevention Week Observed In October
2022 marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week in America. Manitowoc Fire and Rescue Chief Todd Blaser tells Seehafer News the theme of safety education efforts during the week of October 9th through the 15th is Fire Won’t Wait, So Plan Your Escape. “The big thing about fires,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lomira police chief, officers resign
LOMIRA, Wis. - Lomira's village president on Monday, Sept. 19 announced the resignation of the police chief, a patrol officer and a part-time school resource officer. Village President Donald Luedtke said the police department has "gone through significant challenges" over the last several years. Police Chief Bryan Frank resigned Friday,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Health Department Looks to Help During Recovery Month
On top of being Mental Health Awareness Month September is Recovery Month. The Manitowoc County Health Department is doing its part in helping people get the help they need in their battle against drug and alcohol addiction. Jenny Gleichner, a Public Health Nurse with the Health Department explains. “We are...
nbc15.com
Sept. 23 marks 24 years since disappearance of Amber Wilde
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 24 years since the disappearance of UW-Green Bay student Amber Wilde. “I never in my wildest dreams would have thought that it would be going on for this long and not having any answers,” said Laurie Ehnert, Amber Wilde’s aunt.
seehafernews.com
Former Roncalli Catholic Schools Teacher Accused of Taking inappropriate Photos of Children Pleads Not Guilty
A former Middle School teacher at Roncalli Catholic Schools, who’s accused of taking inappropriate photos of underage girls in his classroom earlier this year has pled “not guilty” to the charges against him. 36-year-old Gregory Melin of Sheboygan appeared for an arraignment hearing in Manitowoc County Circuit...
Police: Oshkosh armed robbery suspect fled the scene in the victim's car
The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that happened Thursday night around 10:30 pm along the 800 block of North Main Street, a news release said.
WBAY Green Bay
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: How Gustavo Cantu was captured in Texas for Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gustavo Cantu has been bound over for trial, charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Randall Denny in Green Bay back in April. Action 2 News received exclusively the bodycam video showing the moment Cantu was taken into custody in the high-stakes arrest in Texas.
radioplusinfo.com
9-22-22 fdl shooting incident update
The Fond du Lac Police chief says a shooting incident last week appears to be a targeted incident. Two homes in the 200 block of 6th street just east of Park Avenue were struck by bullets early last Thursday morning. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says three people inside the home struck by three bullets were not injured and investigators believe that home was targeted. Goldstein says detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the neighbhorhood. Meanwhile, Goldstein says this is the tenth shooting incident in Fond du Lac this year. There were seven shooting incidents in Fond du Lac last year and 14 shootings in Fond du Lac in 2020.
wiproud.com
Man accidentally shot at Wisconsin gas station, serious but stable condition
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gas station in Fond du Lac on Friday, officers say that he is in ‘serious but stable’ condition. According to a release, the incident happened at the Mobile Station on...
seehafernews.com
Howard Man Deemed Competent to Stand Trial in Attempted Homicide Case
The Howard man accused of shooting a woman who was attempting to aid his wife has been deemed competent to stand trial. A judge issued that ruling in Brown County Court earlier this week, as Joseph Vandertie is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, and 1st Degree Reckless Injury, each with the use of a dangerous weapon.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Christopher C. Barber, 40, Sheboygan, fail to maintain sex offender registry on 12/18/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $654 to be paid by 11-15-2022 or 13 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Timothy John Alexander, 43,...
wearegreenbay.com
Overnight shooting in Green Bay has police searching for suspects
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on the 1400 Block of Chicago Street, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a release, officers were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. on Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who...
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Man Arrested for Discharging a Weapon
An Oshkosh man was taken into police custody earlier this week after he reportedly fired a weapon multiple times. The Oshkosh Police Department dispatched officers to the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday (September 20th) to investigate a report of gunfire. The details of the...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Mayor and Fond du Lac County DA Trade Tweets Over Police Budgets
Milwaukee’s mayor and the Republican running for state attorney general sparred about police funding on social media this week. Cavalier Johnson’s proposed budget includes a one percent reduction in sworn police officers. But spending on police actually increases by more than $20 million. In a tweet Tuesday night,...
Ramps on US 10 to close in Winnebago County
Starting Monday, Sept. 26, ramps on US 10 in Winnebago County will close for concrete patching as part of WisDOT Pavement Project.
milwaukeeindependent.com
A lack of local loyalty: Why Oshkosh Corp highlights trend by companies to fleece hometowns for subsidies
Despite tens of millions in state and local government incentives, the Wisconsin company is steering billions of dollars of work away from its namesake city. The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents.
wearegreenbay.com
Retail theft in De Pere, officers seeking public’s help identifying suspect
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County are actively searching for a man that appeared to have stolen items from a retail store. According to the De Pere Police Department, officers are looking for the person in the pictures. The person was involved in retail theft. If...
