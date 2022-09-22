sounds like he desperate he even has people from prison to fight.. they have been kidnap men out of the house ... they gave them just a uniform noe boots sandals ...gym shoes. and deployed them ..all of his top military soldiers have been killed along with his generals...this is a man that u can't say.. u can't Winn this war... or u will be executed... sad lil man along with all of the dictatorship in this world...
Putin made a huge mistake. The old russian army lives in the Ukraine. Seems like he sould have buddied up to Ukraine and would have had the Ukraine with him. well maybe.
