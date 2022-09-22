It is no secret that Rolling Loud is one of the biggest traveling events in entertainment today. Over the years, the festival has made its way through New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Portimão, Toronto and beyond. Now, the traveling event is seeking to take its celebration of music to a place it has never been before. Just days before the festival is set to take over Citi Field in New York, Rolling Loud Co-Founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif have announced that they are planning their first festival in Thailand.

