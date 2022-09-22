Read full article on original website
Rolling Loud Announces First-Ever Festival In Thailand
It is no secret that Rolling Loud is one of the biggest traveling events in entertainment today. Over the years, the festival has made its way through New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Portimão, Toronto and beyond. Now, the traveling event is seeking to take its celebration of music to a place it has never been before. Just days before the festival is set to take over Citi Field in New York, Rolling Loud Co-Founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif have announced that they are planning their first festival in Thailand.
Davido, Rema, Adekunle Gold Lead Afro Nation Ghana Lineup
Afro Nation has unveiled the lineup for its return to Accra, Ghana in December. Held at Black Star Square on December 29-30, 2022, the festival will feature performances from Davido, Rema and Adkeunle Gold. P-Square, CKAY, Stonebwoy, Dadju and many others are also slated to take the stage in Accra.
Netflix Issues The Final ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Casting Call
Netflix has made the final casting call for its developing reality series, Squid Game: The Challenge. Inspired by the success of the scripted drama, the streaming platform has announced that it will be bringing together contestants from around the world who will compete for a multi-million dollar prize. Fortunately, no one will die in the making of this series. Losers will simply return home to their loved ones.
Tinie Tempah, Unknown T & More Star In Amazon’s ‘Jungle’ Trailer
“Top Boy meets Euphoria,” one fan wrote. “I can’t wait to see that,” another fan wrote. Viewers around the world are understandably excited about Amazon Prime Video’s newest series, Jungle. Starring some of the biggest names in U.K.’s rap scene like Unknown T and Tinie Tempah, the series will explore how far some will take to get by, survive and hopefully thrive. Along the way, violence, temptation and more will pave a treacherous path.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Symba Releases ‘Results Take Time’
Symba is the latest artist to deliver a Gangsta Grillz mixtape. Alongside DJ Drama, the California native has released a new project called Results Take Time. Roddy Ricch, Pusha T, Key Glock and 2 Chainz join DJ Drama as key collaborators on this effort. Also, RMR, Kali and a few other rising talents showcase their talents along the way.
Jessie Reyez Returns With ‘Yessie’
Two years after releasing Before Love Came To Kill Us, Jessie Reyez has returned with her sophomore album, Yessie. The 11-track project from the Canadian artist includes production from Calvin Harris, Tim Suby, Rykeyz, Pop Wanself and several others. As far as vocals are concerned, Jessie Reyez will primarily carry the load with a little bit of help from 6LACK. The two previously worked on the hit single, “Imported.” Now, they’ll try to rekindle that magic on Yessie.
Symba Recruits Pusha T, Roddy Ricch & More For ‘Results Take Time’
Symba is only hours away from releasing one of his most highly anticipated projects, Results Take Time. This Friday, the California native will tap in with DJ Drama, Pusha T, Key Glock, 2 Chainz and Roddy Ricch for his latest project. Not to be forgotten, the 16-track LP will feature contributions from RMR, Fridayy, Kali, Rayven Tyler and IIAN RICH.
50 Cent Announces End Of Partnership With Starz
All good things must come to an end. Nearly a decade ago, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson teamed up with Starz to launch a new series called Power. After a successful run with Power, the launch of BMF and a number of spin-off projects, it appears that he will take his talents elsewhere. In a recent Instagram post, the New York native revealed that his partnership with the premium cable network would end on September 17, 2022.
Pharrell, Lena Waithe To Produce HBO Max Roller Skating Comedy
Pharrell has worked with pretty much everyone there is to work with in the world of music, so he’s transitioning his talents into film. The legendary producer’s creative imprint, i am OTHER, is teaming up with Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions to produce a roller skating comedy called Rollin’ for HBO Max.
Will Smith To Produce Film Adaptation Of ‘Brilliance’
Will Smith is on his way back to Hollywood following an altercation with Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards in March. Six months later, Deadline reports that Smith has signed on to produce and potentially star in the film adaptation of the Brilliance book series. “If 1% of the...
Questlove To Produce J Dilla Documentary
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson won his first Academy Award six months ago and he’s showing no signs of complacency. The legendary musician, producer and entrepreneur has signed on to lead a new documentary about the late J Dilla. Inspired by Dan Charnas’ bestselling book, Dilla Time, the film follows the “brief life and pervasive and largely uncredited influence of music producer, J Dilla.”
Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer To Write ‘Fantastic Four’ Film For Marvel
Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer will write the next Fantastic Four film for Marvel, according to Deadline. News of Springer and Kaplan’s involvement comes one week after Marvel’s Kevin Feige revealed that Matt Shakman would direct the picture. However, insiders suggest Springer and Kaplan have been working on the film behind the scenes long before Shakman signed on to direct.
Offset Sets Release Date For Sophomore Solo Album
Offset has shared the release date for his sophomore solo album. The Georgia native took to Twitter to announce that his second project will arrive on November 11, 2022. Thus far, he has revealed that his 13-track project will include “54321” and “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo. It will also reportedly feature a collaboration with Chlöe Bailey.
Netflix Shares The First Look At ‘The Mole’ Reboot
The Mole arrived on ABC in the U.S. at the turn of the century after a successful run in Belgium. Over the course of seven years, Ahmad Rashad and Anderson Cooper led the popular reality competition series before it ultimately ended in 2008. Nearly fifteen years later after its final goodbye on cable television, the series is back in a new way on Netflix. This week, the streaming giant shared the first look at the revamped edition of the popular reality series.
Trina To Receive ‘I Am Hip-Hop’ Award At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Trina will reportedly receive the “I Am Hip-Hop” award at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards on October 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Florida native is being honored for the “cultural trends” she has set and her passion for “giving back to her community.”. “Trina...
