Police investigate burglary, attempted rape in Silver Spring
Montgomery County police say they are investigating a burglary and the attempted rape Friday of a woman who lives in an apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring. According to police, the woman reported that she was attacked from behind by a male as she entered...
Opinion: Montgomery County’s big problem
Montgomery County has a big problem. The county, once the envy of the nation, is facing an exodus of people and businesses and that means bad news for current residents. While Montgomery County may have increased in net population from 2010 to 2020, this is not as a result of people moving to Montgomery County. In fact, just the opposite. Since 2010, the number of people leaving Montgomery County has rapidly increased, most notable since 2018. This means that while the population may be increasing, it is from in-county births. Not because people view Montgomery County as a re-location destination. Why would they? Virginia, and most notably, Fairfax and Loudon County, have 10 of the Fortune 500 companies, while Montgomery County has one and Maryland has six. Even neighboring Prince George’s County, once looked over as a failing county, has overtaken Montgomery County in job creation, even before the pandemic in 2020. The list is long. Boeing moves its headquarters to Virginia, passing over Maryland and Montgomery County. Amazon picks Virginia over Maryland and Montgomery County. When was the last time you read a headline that declared a major industry was moving to Montgomery County? I bet not in the last 10 years.
State’s attorney to high school students: If you see something, say something
Clarksburg High School sophomore Victoria Smith says it’s difficult to feel safe at school when she thinks about shootings like the one that occurred at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in January and others that have occurred nationwide. “I mean, I do feel safe sometimes, but when you think...
Report shows Metro knew about issues with wheel safety
Regulator says Metro tracks may lead to wheel safety issue. A report on track problems raised more concern about wheel issues on Metro railcars. Throughout the Metrorail system, turns, curves, switches and turnaround points on the tracks could potentially put strain on the wheels of railcars. Metro’s safety watchdog –...
New e-scooter law focused more on education, safety than police enforcement, officials say
County residents have seen their numbers growing in recent years — electric scooters that zip around roads and sidewalks, especially in urban and more populated areas of Montgomery County. They come from different companies — Bird, Lyft, Lime, and Spin — and on Tuesday, the County Council passed legislation...
Marriott’s exclusive weekday use of county parking garage draws criticism from Bethesda business owners
Some downtown Bethesda business owners who have long benefited from the proximity of a public parking garage at 7730 Woodmont Ave. say their businesses have taken a hit since an agreement between Montgomery County and Marriott International took effect in August. Marriott’s long-awaited new 785,000-square-foot headquarters opened this summer directly...
County judge allows state elections board to process mail-in ballots early for general election
Pending an appeal, the Maryland State Board of Elections will be able to start processing mail-in ballots Oct. 1 for the Nov. 8 general election, a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge ruled Friday, rejecting a challenge from Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox. The state elections board had filed a petition...
Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Beat’s audience team adds two journalists
We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our audience team with the hiring of James Musial and Elizabeth Moseley. Together they will support our newsroom to ensure our content and products serve and grow our readership. Elizabeth Moseley joins our team this week as an audience producer. She will...
MCPS looks to plug gaps in learning stemming from pandemic disruptions
Montgomery County Public Schools officials say that there are still gaps in educational attainment, particularly in math, among students resulting from learning disruptions that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Montgomery County Board of Education received detailed data at its meeting Thursday on students’ overall educational attainment in math and...
