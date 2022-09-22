ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Pearl-Cohn junior arrested for bringing loaded gun in fanny pack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A junior at Pearl-Cohn High School has been charged with bringing a loaded gun on campus after reportedly making threats. Metro Police say the 11th grader was carrying a .380 semi-automatic pistol loaded with six rounds. The student also brought an additional eight loose bullets.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Nashville Police search for man who tried to rob Regions Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is working to identify and arrest a man who tried to rob a Regions Bank on Friday morning. MNPD says the man entered the 2250 Murfreesboro Pike location and handed the teller a note demanding money. The clerk responded to him the drawer...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Another 16-year-old student brought firearm to Pear Cohn High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Metro Nashville Public Schools has experienced multiple online threats in the last few weeks across Davidson County but the most recent incident is different with an eleventh grader bringing a loaded gun to Pearl Cohn High School. The scary situation happening Friday where metro police say a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Employee at correctional center in Middle Tennessee attacked by inmate

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. -- An employee is attacked at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. A representative for the facility says an inmate made an unprovoked attack against an employee at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Staff restrained the inmate immediately....
HARTSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Man threatens East Nashville school a second time this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested for the second time this year for allegedly making threats against Tom Joy Head Start school. Metro Police arrested 31-year-old Stephen Robertson after a concerned citizen contacted police after they saw social media posts by Robertson referencing bombing the school and other acts of violence.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Clarksville teen

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 16-year-old boy missing out of Clarksville. Agents say Jadin Hale was last seen Thursday. He is 5’2” and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Hale has black hair, brown eyes. There is no clothing description at this time.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

South Nashville homeless camp cleaned up in May reappears

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- The homeless camp off of Nolensville Road in South Nashville reappeared and another Nashville business waiting on Metro council to approve $50 million dollars in funding to help find a long-term solution. It's been an ongoing problem for years and the homeless camp has been clouding...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Locals voice concerns on possible new Nashville football stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- As Nashville city leaders debate the future of Nissan Stadium taxpayers are coming forward with their concerns. The Tennessee Titans say the stadium is in disrepair and would cost Nashvillians $1.8 billion to repair through the rest of the city's lease and a new stadium would cost about $2.2 billion. Metro council is currently working to compare whether they should repair the existing stadium or build new.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee deputy rams 'uncontrollable driver' at homecoming parade

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deputy in Middle Tennessee is being acknowledged for ramming an "uncontrollable driver" to prevent students from being hurt at a school parade Friday. The Macon County School District says the driver came through the homecoming parade route when it was stopped by a sheriff's...
MACON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee uses big plays to stun No. 25 Miami, 45-31

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdown and Middle Tennessee State stunned No. 25 Miami 45-31 for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents. DJ England-Chisholm caught two passes -- the first a 71-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the other...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Nashville Film Festival: Weeklong celebration of screenings starts Sept. 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The 53rd Nashville Film Festival kicks off next week for seven days of film, music, and culture. Live screenings of more than 150 films will run from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5 at the Belcourt Theatre, the Andrew Johnson Theater at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Virgin Hotels Nashville and the historic Franklin Theatre.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MTSU adjunct professor pens official U.S. Space Force song

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- A Tennessee professor has written the anthem for the United States' newest military branch, Space Force. Jamie Teachenor, adjunct professor of songwriting at Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Media and Entertainment, penned “Semper Supra,” which the Space Force officially adopted on September 20, MTSU announced. Space Force became part of the Air Force in December of 2019.
MURFREESBORO, TN

