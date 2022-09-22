Read full article on original website
New Fitbit devices will need to be linked to a Google account next year
Starting next year, you'll only be able to activate newly released Fitbit models using a Google account. It doesn't come as a surprise for Google's services to become more intertwined with Fitbit's fitness devices after the tech giant acquired the latter for $2.1 billion in 2021. But now, we have a timeline for when Fitbit accounts will no longer be essential. As spotted by 9to5Google, Fitbit has revealed in its help page that it will launch support for Google accounts in 2023. Signing up for Fitbit and activating new devices will require the use of a Google account after that.
Apple Pay Later may not arrive until next year due to 'technical and engineering' setbacks
The feature was originally supposed to arrive alongside iOS 16. The home security hogging all the awards. Apple Pay Later may not arrive until next spring, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. As you may recall, Apple announced the buy now, pay later feature at WWDC 2022 and said, at the time, that it would arrive alongside iOS 16. Well, the latest version of the company’s mobile operating is here and Apple Pay Later is nowhere to be found.
'Oxenfree' is now free to download for Netflix subscribers
More than six years after its PC debut and five years after arriving on iOS and Android, Netflix is making Oxenfree freely available to those with a subscription to its streaming service. Starting today, you can download the new "Netflix Edition" of the game from the iOS and Android app stores. New to this version of Oxenfree is expanded localization support. All told, you can now play the game with subtitles in more than 30 languages.
Amazon's Echo Show displays are up to 53 percent off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Amazon's Echo Show...
The 2021 Apple TV 4K drops to $120, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're an...
'Oxenfree II: Lost Signals' is delayed until 2023
Night School Studio needs more time to make the sequel "truly special." The home security hogging all the awards. Night School Studio has delayed the release of . The sequel to 2016’s Oxenfree won’t arrive until next year, the developer announced on Saturday. “To make Oxenfree II truly special and add more localizations, we’re moving our release window to 2023,” the studio posted on Twitter. News of the delay came shortly after Netflix announced subscribers could .
Learn Python, C++, Java and more with 14 courses for $40
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Programming doesn’t require a formal tech degree, and some tier-one companies are known to offer jobs to engineers who taught themselves how to code. The path isn’t easy, but self-paced study materials could provide you structure when branching out of your current discipline. The 2023 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle contains 244 hours of training that can teach you development skills, and .
Save nearly 80 percent on this refurbished 2015 MacBook Air
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Working as a freelance photographer requires many investments into camera and editing gear. Behind your DSLR, lenses and lights, your computer might be the most important tool in your arsenal. Many professionals use a desktop machine such as a Mac Pro or a custom PC, but it’s nice to have a laptop handy on-site.
iPhone 15 'Ultra' could replace next year's Pro Max model
Next year’s iPhone could introduce a change to Apple’s naming convention. According to Bloomberg , the company could call its largest and most expensive device in 2023 the iPhone 15 Ultra instead of the iPhone 15 Pro Max as you would expect given its recent track record. The shift would reportedly coincide with the most significant redesign of the iPhone since Apple released the iPhone 12 in 2019. Gurman expects the iPhone 15 to feature USB-C, among other “bigger changes.”
'Breaking Bad' creator's next series will stream on Apple TV+
Back in August, Deadline reported that Vince Gilligan was pitching his next series after Better Call Saul to around eight or nine networks and platforms. Now, the upcoming show has found a home: It will stream on Apple TV+, which has already put in an order for two seasons. The still-untitled project will star Rhea Seehorn, who also played Saul Goodman's wife Kim Wexler in the Breaking Bad prequel. "After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?" Gilligan said in a statement.
Watch Netflix’s Tudum fan event here at 1PM ET
Will host the second installment of its today. The stream will feature news, trailers and clips from more than 120 shows, movies, specials, documentaries and . You'll be able to watch the event, which starts at 1PM ET, below. Netflix will also stream the event on its , and channels, as well as its YouTube channels around the world.
Amazon's updated e-book return policy looks like a big win for authors
Anyone who has been taking advantage of Amazon's liberal return policy regarding e-books could soon be in for a shock. That's because following discussions with the Authors Guild, Amazon has agreed to block automatic returns on digital books that are more than 10 percent read. Currently, the problem for authors...
