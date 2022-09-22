ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Magazine

Amazon's New Fire HD 8 Tablets Are Thinner, Lighter, and Faster

Amazon's Fire devices are often among the best values in the Android tablet space, offering decent power and quality screens for media consumption at a very low cost. The company's latest Fire HD 8 tablets are no exception. The base model retails for a reasonable $99.99 ($10 more than the previous iteration), has a 30% faster processor than the last model, and runs for up to 13 hours on a single charge. Amazon has also updated the more powerful Fire HD 8 Plus model ($119.99), which offers even more improvements.
Android Central

Best Alexa devices 2022

If you're looking for the ultimate guide of the best products for Amazon Alexa, then look no further. We've compiled our favorite gadgets that either have Alexa built in or are compatible with Amazon's smart voice assistant. These gadgets are sure to fit perfectly in your home.
SPY

Reviewed: The 10 Best Smart Locks Tested and Rated for Home Security

SPY Editor’s Choice Products meet our strictest selection criteria. In this SPY Editor’s Choice feature, we review the best smart locks for smarter home security. Every product in this piece has been tested and rated for your security. The best smart locks of 2022 ensure that you never need to worry about locking yourself out of the house ever again. Even if you left your keys and your phone inside the house, there are still ways to get in, like using the keypad or fingerprint scanner (more on that to come). But convenience isn’t the only benefit of having a smart...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Smart Lock#Smart Devices#Smart Home Devices#The Assure Lock 2#Connect Bridge
The Verge

Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni hits a new low price at $400 off

Update September 16th, 6:50PM ET: A previous version of this article made it sound as though you needed a MagSafe-compatible case to use Anker’s 621 Magnetic Battery. We’ve updated the post to clarify that, if you want to use the charger in conjunction with a case, that latter will also need to work with Apple’s MagSafe technology.
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
SPY

Nimble Champ Review: This Portable Charger Delivers Power, Speed and Portability, But Is It Worth The Cost?

From taking gallery-worthy photos to gaming on the go, most of us expect our smartphones to do more than ever. The good news is that the best smartphones are more than capable of keeping up. But sometimes they need a little boost, and that’s where a portable charger comes in. I recently tested out the Nimble Champ Portable Charger while traveling across the country, commuting around town and even just around the house. Despite the admittedly steep price, I still think this is one of the best portable chargers for a day spent on the move, largely because it ticks off...
9to5Mac

HomeKit Weekly: TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini is a great value for HomeKit smart plugs

Smart plugs are easy to use and a great way to make your home smarter. But what if you’re looking for something that is not as expensive? There are many brands of smart plugs out there, including TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini. This is one of the best values on the market when it comes to HomeKit compatible smart plugs. Not only does this plug have a low price, but it’s also compact enough that it will not block other outlets when placed next to each other. Let’s take a look at the HomeKit edition of the TP-Link Smart Plug Mini.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The All-New Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Are Now Available on Amazon

Apple’s September event brought a lot of buzzy product announcements, but one of the best ones by far was the release of the long-awaited AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). Available to order now, these new earbuds make a great gift to yourself for the upcoming holiday season. Buy: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $239.99 Compared to the first generation of AirPods Pro, the latest model features the new H2 performance chip for better noise cancellation and more immersive audio. In fact, the new buds are set to cancel double the ambient noise. The transparency mode is now adaptive too, meaning your buds...
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
Engadget

The Morning After: Google's cheaper $30 Chromecast with Google TV

Google has unveiled another streaming dongle. The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) device manages to offer a lot of the features from the $50 4K model at a significantly cheaper $30 price. Unlike the older $35 Chromecast, it comes with a remote control that eliminates the need for a smartphone, though you can still control it with your phone. There is a drawback – that lower 1080p resolution – but there’s HDR support. It also comes with six months of Peacock Premium, free.
yankodesign.com

These ergonomic earbuds double up as speaker controls, adding a new dimension of functionality to wearables

There have been a lot of truly wireless earbuds and earbud concepts over the past few years as wired devices have gone out of style. But basically, they serve just one purpose and that is to play something in your ears or as a secondary tool for accessing digital assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, etc. Once they’re off your ears though, they become practically useless and most of the time, they’re just sitting pretty there in the charging case. What if they had another function when they’re not in your ears.
Engadget

Amazon's Echo Show displays are up to 53 percent off right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Amazon's Echo Show...
LiveScience

Get 51% off a brand new 14-inch Asus laptop from Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a new 14-inch Asus laptop for just $169.99 (opens in new tab). You’ll want to run, not walk, to snap up this deal as this is one of the cheapest ways of getting straight into Windows 11 – in fact, it might be one of the cheapest Windows laptops we’ve seen this year.
