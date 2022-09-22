Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Amazon's New Fire HD 8 Tablets Are Thinner, Lighter, and Faster
Amazon's Fire devices are often among the best values in the Android tablet space, offering decent power and quality screens for media consumption at a very low cost. The company's latest Fire HD 8 tablets are no exception. The base model retails for a reasonable $99.99 ($10 more than the previous iteration), has a 30% faster processor than the last model, and runs for up to 13 hours on a single charge. Amazon has also updated the more powerful Fire HD 8 Plus model ($119.99), which offers even more improvements.
Best Alexa devices 2022
If you're looking for the ultimate guide of the best products for Amazon Alexa, then look no further. We've compiled our favorite gadgets that either have Alexa built in or are compatible with Amazon's smart voice assistant. These gadgets are sure to fit perfectly in your home.
Best smart home gadgets that work with Matter, the new smart home standard
Fall 2022 is almost here. And that means the new Matter protocol should be right around the corner. To celebrate, we’re rounding up the best smart home gadgets that work with Matter. These products support either Thread or Matter—or they will support Matter once the official specifications are available.
Reviewed: The 10 Best Smart Locks Tested and Rated for Home Security
SPY Editor’s Choice Products meet our strictest selection criteria. In this SPY Editor’s Choice feature, we review the best smart locks for smarter home security. Every product in this piece has been tested and rated for your security. The best smart locks of 2022 ensure that you never need to worry about locking yourself out of the house ever again. Even if you left your keys and your phone inside the house, there are still ways to get in, like using the keypad or fingerprint scanner (more on that to come). But convenience isn’t the only benefit of having a smart...
Treat your eyes with this massive 32-inch 1440p gaming monitor for only $250
LG dropped the price on one of its better1440p gaming monitors. One of my favorite big gaming monitors is back on sale. Amazon has a 32-inch 1440p LG Ultra Gear gaming monitor marked down to $250 (opens in new tab), and is tossing in some goodies to sweeten the deal.
The Verge
Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni hits a new low price at $400 off
Update September 16th, 6:50PM ET: A previous version of this article made it sound as though you needed a MagSafe-compatible case to use Anker’s 621 Magnetic Battery. We’ve updated the post to clarify that, if you want to use the charger in conjunction with a case, that latter will also need to work with Apple’s MagSafe technology.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
This is the most popular storage size for smartphones, according to our readers
We polled our readers on the amount of storage their current smartphones hold. Our answers suggest that consumers aren't clamouring for more storage.
Best laptop power bank in 2022: portable battery packs to keep you topped up
Keep your laptop alive – and charge your cameras, tablets and phones too – with the best laptop power bank
Nimble Champ Review: This Portable Charger Delivers Power, Speed and Portability, But Is It Worth The Cost?
From taking gallery-worthy photos to gaming on the go, most of us expect our smartphones to do more than ever. The good news is that the best smartphones are more than capable of keeping up. But sometimes they need a little boost, and that’s where a portable charger comes in. I recently tested out the Nimble Champ Portable Charger while traveling across the country, commuting around town and even just around the house. Despite the admittedly steep price, I still think this is one of the best portable chargers for a day spent on the move, largely because it ticks off...
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini is a great value for HomeKit smart plugs
Smart plugs are easy to use and a great way to make your home smarter. But what if you’re looking for something that is not as expensive? There are many brands of smart plugs out there, including TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini. This is one of the best values on the market when it comes to HomeKit compatible smart plugs. Not only does this plug have a low price, but it’s also compact enough that it will not block other outlets when placed next to each other. Let’s take a look at the HomeKit edition of the TP-Link Smart Plug Mini.
RS Recommends: The All-New Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Are Now Available on Amazon
Apple’s September event brought a lot of buzzy product announcements, but one of the best ones by far was the release of the long-awaited AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). Available to order now, these new earbuds make a great gift to yourself for the upcoming holiday season. Buy: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $239.99 Compared to the first generation of AirPods Pro, the latest model features the new H2 performance chip for better noise cancellation and more immersive audio. In fact, the new buds are set to cancel double the ambient noise. The transparency mode is now adaptive too, meaning your buds...
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
9to5Google
Deals: Samsung Frame 2022 Smart TVs from $750, Wyze Floodlight Cam hits $80, more
All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung’s stylish 2022 Frame 4K Smart TVs starting at $750. That’s joined by a price cut on JBL’s Flip 5 portable speaker at $75. You can also score the Assistant-enabled Wyze Floodlight Cam for $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Engadget
The Morning After: Google's cheaper $30 Chromecast with Google TV
Google has unveiled another streaming dongle. The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) device manages to offer a lot of the features from the $50 4K model at a significantly cheaper $30 price. Unlike the older $35 Chromecast, it comes with a remote control that eliminates the need for a smartphone, though you can still control it with your phone. There is a drawback – that lower 1080p resolution – but there’s HDR support. It also comes with six months of Peacock Premium, free.
How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?
Depending on the size of your home and where you feel you could use some Alexa assistance, you really don't need to spend more than $300 to fill your home with Echo speakers.
yankodesign.com
These ergonomic earbuds double up as speaker controls, adding a new dimension of functionality to wearables
There have been a lot of truly wireless earbuds and earbud concepts over the past few years as wired devices have gone out of style. But basically, they serve just one purpose and that is to play something in your ears or as a secondary tool for accessing digital assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, etc. Once they’re off your ears though, they become practically useless and most of the time, they’re just sitting pretty there in the charging case. What if they had another function when they’re not in your ears.
Engadget
Amazon's Echo Show displays are up to 53 percent off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Amazon's Echo Show...
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Frame TV Is On Major Sale Right Now: Save Up to $1,000 on the Stylish 4K Smart TV
Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and it is the perfect solution for those looking to elevate their home's style with a QLED 4K TV screen that doubles as wall art.
Get 51% off a brand new 14-inch Asus laptop from Best Buy
Best Buy is offering a new 14-inch Asus laptop for just $169.99 (opens in new tab). You’ll want to run, not walk, to snap up this deal as this is one of the cheapest ways of getting straight into Windows 11 – in fact, it might be one of the cheapest Windows laptops we’ve seen this year.
