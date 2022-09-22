Listen to music on the go, and share it with others, when you have the Polaroid P3 retro music player. Not only does it have a super fun design in multiple colors, but it also has a compact size that’s easy to take with you anywhere. If you need more volume than your smartphone can provide, the P3 succeeds. Designed with a polished metal handle, this standout portable speaker brings back the iconic boombox look. Its retro-futuristic vibes come in 5 colors: black, blue, red, yellow, and gray. Plus, you can pair it with the Polaroid Music app to enjoy even more functionality, set up favorite music channels, and scroll through them with the analog dial. Providing up to 15 hours of playback time, it also pairs with other P3s to give you surround sound.

