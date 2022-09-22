Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
Hasselblad X2D 100C medium-format mirrorless digital camera body has a 100 MP CMOS sensor
Meet a new flagship digital camera body, the Hasselblad X2D 100C. Boasting a Scandinavian design, it also has a 100-megapixel CMOS sensor. Additionally, it has 5-axis 7-stop in-body image stabilization that ensures every shot is as crisp as you want. Moreover, with phase detection autofocus, this lightweight camera photographs even quick moments with superb clarity. Plus, with the 1-terabyte built-in SSD, it has a write speed of up to 2,370 MB/s and a read speed of up to 2,850 MB/s. Its compact leaf shutter synchronizes flash, and each metal lens has a focus ring and lens control ring. Push and pull the focus ring to switch from AF to MF mode. Finally, customize the control ring with your preferred functions.
Phone Arena
Samsung could remove all physical buttons from its Samsung Galaxy S series
Smartphone design has become a little stale lately. No wonder the the Nothing Phone (1) gained so much attention when it launched - the current cookie-cutter style design (i.e. a candy bar slab of glass and metal with a selfie camera cutout) is becoming ever more dated and commonplace. However,...
DIY Photography
Capture One for iPad now supports both wired and wireless tethered shooting
When Capture One for iPad was released in June, there was no option to tether your camera to your iPad. They promised it would be coming soon and now they’ve made good on that promise. The latest v1.10 update for Capture One for iPad now supports tethering your camera to your iPad while shooting. And it does it wired through a USB cable or wirelessly over WiFi.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
Photofocus
Save up to $300 with the latest Panasonic LUMIX camera deals!
Time to get a new camera? Micro Four Thirds cameras remain popular and recommended for those who require both performance and portability. And when it comes to this format, Panasonic continues to be an esteemed brand. Whether you’re looking for a new daily driver or a spare, you have plenty of options with the latest Panasonic LUMIX camera deals!
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Mini Drones
Mini drones have become increasingly popular in the drone world. Mini drones for travel, toys, and even first-person-view mini racing drones are on wish lists everywhere. When the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration introduced the over 250-gram drone registration rule back in 2015, there were few machines with cameras that could avoid this. Seven years on, DJI dominates the market for lightweight drones with good cameras, transmission ranges, and all other features while managing to stay under the 250-gram limit.
Phone Arena
Yet another iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 specs gap gets confirmed
Apple made the specs and performance gap between the lowly iPhone 14 and its Pro model siblings the widest it has ever been in history, trying to push all buyers into the more expensive tiers and raise the average selling price of its 2022 iPhones to record heights without raising their prices.
NiSi announces new 9mm f/2.8 APS-C super-wide prime
Full details of pricing and availability to follow on September 28
Gear Patrol
9 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. This week, Amazon announced that its next big hardware event will take place next week — on September 28 — so get ready for some more Echo devices (as well as probably a lot of other gadgets). Some reviewers actually put the iPhone 14's new crash detection feature to test. And we reviewed two of Apple's newest gadgets, the Apple Watch Ultra and the AirPods Pro 2.
Engadget
Learn Python, C++, Java and more with 14 courses for $40
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Programming doesn’t require a formal tech degree, and some tier-one companies are known to offer jobs to engineers who taught themselves how to code. The path isn’t easy, but self-paced study materials could provide you structure when branching out of your current discipline. The 2023 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle contains 244 hours of training that can teach you development skills, and .
notebookcheck.net
Optoma UHD35STx short throw projector revealed with 300-in image and 240 Hz refresh rate
Optoma has unveiled a new short throw projector, the UHD35STx. The gadget follows in the footsteps of the UHD35, launched last year. The company has billed the new device as a true 4K UHD projector for a home cinema or gaming. The UHD35STx is a DLP projector with a 0.5:1 throw ratio, enabling it to produce a 100-in (~254 cm) wide image from under 4 ft (~1.2 m) away; the largest image you can create is 300-in (~762 cm) across.
Laowa 58mm f/2.8 2X Ultra Macro APO mirrorless lens announced
Laowa’s new full frame mirrorless macro lens offers double the magnification with a useful everyday focal length
9to5Google
Deals: Samsung Frame 2022 Smart TVs from $750, Wyze Floodlight Cam hits $80, more
All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung’s stylish 2022 Frame 4K Smart TVs starting at $750. That’s joined by a price cut on JBL’s Flip 5 portable speaker at $75. You can also score the Assistant-enabled Wyze Floodlight Cam for $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Polaroid P3 retro music player has a compact size yet packs a big on-the-go punch
Listen to music on the go, and share it with others, when you have the Polaroid P3 retro music player. Not only does it have a super fun design in multiple colors, but it also has a compact size that’s easy to take with you anywhere. If you need more volume than your smartphone can provide, the P3 succeeds. Designed with a polished metal handle, this standout portable speaker brings back the iconic boombox look. Its retro-futuristic vibes come in 5 colors: black, blue, red, yellow, and gray. Plus, you can pair it with the Polaroid Music app to enjoy even more functionality, set up favorite music channels, and scroll through them with the analog dial. Providing up to 15 hours of playback time, it also pairs with other P3s to give you surround sound.
laptopmag.com
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite just hit $109 — a record price low for Samsung's budget tablet
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite budget-friendly tablet is cheaper than ever right now. If you want to buy a tablet and can't afford to wait for Amazon's second Prime Day, here's a deal for you. Currently, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale for $109 (opens in new tab)...
Samsung Brings Two Rugged Galaxy Devices To The U.S.
Samsung is introducing a couple of tough new devices in the United States, though neither one is aimed at the general public. Instead, the rugged gadgets are being pitched to frontline workers and people whose jobs take them into tough environments. Both a smartphone and a tablet are on offer, each one with physical features that enhance their durability, as well as software that promises to add an extra level of security. Other features include 5G connectivity, which allows for fast data transfer speeds in areas that support it, and replaceable batteries.
Fstoppers
Testing the iPhone 14 Pro for Nighttime Street Photography
Mobile phone cameras have taking gargantuan strides forward in the last decade, to the point where they are unquestionably able to compete with dedicated cameras in certain areas. So, how is the new flagship iPhone in one area it claims dominance?. It was around 2016 that I started to take...
Engadget
Save nearly 80 percent on this refurbished 2015 MacBook Air
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Working as a freelance photographer requires many investments into camera and editing gear. Behind your DSLR, lenses and lights, your computer might be the most important tool in your arsenal. Many professionals use a desktop machine such as a Mac Pro or a custom PC, but it’s nice to have a laptop handy on-site.
DJI Inspire 3: what we know so far (and we hope the rumors are true!)
Could these bonkers specs be true for the new DJI Inspire 3? - If they are it's about to get wild!
