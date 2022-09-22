ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver County, MN

Commissioners OK preliminary budgets for 2023

By By Al Lohman
Sun Patriot
Sun Patriot
 3 days ago

Carver County commissioners approved preliminary 2023 county budgets and tax levies at their meeting onTuesday, Sept. 9.

The county’s overall preliminary tax levy for next year was set at $65.6 million and its 2023 budget at $134 million. Most counties receive between 30 and 50 percent of their revenues from property tax collections, and the bulk of the rest from state and federal grants, according to the Association of Minnesota Counties. Fees, fines, forfeitures, sale of public lands, investments and special assessments are other revenue sources.

The county budget covers costs for services such as roads, bridges and highway maintenance; public safety; parks and trails; libraries in the county; public health and social services; environmental services; county attorney, courts and public records; and other government services.

The 2023 tax levy reflects about a $3 million, or 4.9 percent increase. The county tax impact is about $1,300 a year on an average value home

Some factors in the increase, according to County Administrator David Hemze are increasing demand for services, record inflation, a tight labor market, soaring housing market, cyber security challenges and inadequate state funding.

The preliminary budget was approved on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Matt Udermann opposed suggesting the county should keep budget increases in the 3-3.5 percent range.

Preliminary budgets and tax levies must be set by Sept. 30, according to state statute. Once set, budget and levies can be adjusted down but can’t go higher. Final budgets will be adopted in December following a public hearing which commissioners set for Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the county will reserve the remaining $4.6 million in its federal COVID-19 budget stabilization account for future contingencies. The county’s original federal pandemic recovery allocation has been spent down from $33.4 million for expenses such as public health costs, housing assistance, small business assistance, broadband and technology as some major examples. The reserve amount resolution passed on a 3-2 vote with commissioners Udermann and Tom Workman opposed indicating there are still needs and applications for funding that should be addressed.

Commissioners also established the preliminary levy for three other county organizations.

One is the Community Development Agency which provides affordable housing opportunities and supports economic development in Carver County. That levy was approved at roughly $3.1 million a 4.6 percent increase over 2022. The CDA also gets funding from housing revenues and grant funds.

The second was for the Carver County Water Management Organization which is responsible for 35 lakes and 10 miles of rivers and streams in the county. The CCWMO levy was approved at roughly $894,000, an increase of 5.4 percent over 2002, which results in a 3.7 percent tax impact on an average value home. Budget dollars go for staff and operations to implement water management projects and programs, including infrastructure cost sharing projects with cities in the county.

Finally, acting as the Carver County Regional Rail Authority, commissioners left the budget and tax levy for corridor trail projects for 2023 the same as this year – a $199,000 tax levy and $201,000 budget.

