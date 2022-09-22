Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Farm Credit pledges $10k to support Virginia dairy industry
To conclude a summer customer appreciation event series, Farm Credit of the Virginias made a $10,000 contribution on behalf of its customer-owners toward initiatives that support and promote the dairy industry in the Commonwealth. Farm Credit of the Virginias hosted Farm Credit Dairy Days events over the course of the...
Augusta Free Press
Andrew Moss: Casting a discerning eye on political theater
The term “political theater” has taken on some pointedly negative connotations in recent days. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew two planeloads of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 14, critics condemned the action as “political theater.”. When a group of Venezuelan migrants...
Augusta Free Press
Updated road work schedule in Shenandoah Valley for week of Sept. 26-30
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
Comments / 0