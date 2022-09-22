ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime watch: Big trouble for a Big Mac

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Officers responded to the 1500 block of 2nd Street (McDonald’s) for an armed robbery call. The suspect, later identified as Guy Barnes, a 53-year-old male, approached the employee at the register, pointed a knife at them and demanded food. Barnes was located nearby the restaurant in possession of a knife. He was arrested and booked without incident. He remains in police custody with a Sept. 30 court date.
CBS News

Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
foxla.com

Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
outlooknewspapers.com

Police Arrest Robbery Case Suspects

First published in the Sept. 17 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A man and woman have been arrested in connection with an armed street robbery that took place last month. On Aug. 28, at about 11:45 p.m., Burbank Police responded to McCambridge Park, 1515 North Glenoaks Blvd., regarding a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.
NBC Los Angeles

Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Lincoln Heights

A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly St., said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LA Police Department's Media Relations Section. A suspect was talking...
WEHOville.com

Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (Sept. 12-18, 2022)

Notable Part 1 Crimes within West Hollywood city limits reported Sept. 12-18, 2022. Other Weapon (Suspect Arrested) A security guard asked the suspect to leave the planter area of the building. The suspect became upset and threatened to kill the victim and then charged at him while holding a pair of scissors in his hand. The suspect was arrested by responding deputies. #05758.
2urbangirls.com

Two teens killed in drive-by shooting in Florence-Firestone area

LOS ANGELES – Two teens were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Los Angeles. The shooting in the 1500 block of East 81st Street, near Compton Avenue, was reported around 4:23 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies found two teens in an alley, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS LA

Police searching for alleged assault with deadly weapon suspect in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Department officers are searching for an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in South Los Angeles. The incident began with a pursuit in Nickerson Gardens, before the suspect ditched their vehicle on 115th and Success and fled on foot. At some point during foot pursuit with the officers, shots were fired and an officer called for help, though it was not immediately clear which party fired the shots. The suspect fled into a business complex in the area, prompting a widescale search from law enforcement. According to police, the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon last week in a separate incident. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
