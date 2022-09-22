Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in PasadenaCaroline at EatDrinkLAPasadena, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Best Oktoberfest Parties in Los Angeles This FallLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Best Parks in Los Angeles (Opinion)Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime watch: Big trouble for a Big Mac
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Officers responded to the 1500 block of 2nd Street (McDonald’s) for an armed robbery call. The suspect, later identified as Guy Barnes, a 53-year-old male, approached the employee at the register, pointed a knife at them and demanded food. Barnes was located nearby the restaurant in possession of a knife. He was arrested and booked without incident. He remains in police custody with a Sept. 30 court date.
2 innocent bystanders wounded in shooting at baby shower in Lancaster
A shooting at a baby shower in Lancaster left two innocent bystanders wounded after a gunman missed his intended target, authorities said.
CBS News
Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
Multiple Shots Fired, 2 Victims Injured at Location of Baby Shower
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two victims shot on the same street may possibly be connected to a celebration Saturday evening, Sept. 24, around 7:12 p.m. A sergeant on the scene confirmed a baby shower was taking place at the same location. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
outlooknewspapers.com
Police Arrest Robbery Case Suspects
First published in the Sept. 17 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A man and woman have been arrested in connection with an armed street robbery that took place last month. On Aug. 28, at about 11:45 p.m., Burbank Police responded to McCambridge Park, 1515 North Glenoaks Blvd., regarding a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle into Restaurant, Arrested at Scene
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspected drunk driver in a Dodge Challenger plowed into an unoccupied restaurant early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:18 a.m. in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department officers along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with a...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Lincoln Heights
A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly St., said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LA Police Department's Media Relations Section. A suspect was talking...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 teenagers arrested after shooting, car chase in North Long Beach, police say
Police said they arrested two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old after reports of a shooting sparked a short vehicle pursuit. The post 3 teenagers arrested after shooting, car chase in North Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Armed Suspect in Custody After Standoff with Police on Hillside
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department along with Pomona SWAT officers were on the scene of a suspect with a rifle wearing a gray hoodie up in the hills at West Mission Boulevard near Phillips Drive in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Sept.24, just after 8:00 a.m.
Video shows suspect using waste bin to steal handbags from Santa Monica store
A boutique owner in Santa Monica says more than $10,000 worth of custom handbags were stolen from her store during an early-morning burglary Saturday.
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (Sept. 12-18, 2022)
Notable Part 1 Crimes within West Hollywood city limits reported Sept. 12-18, 2022. Other Weapon (Suspect Arrested) A security guard asked the suspect to leave the planter area of the building. The suspect became upset and threatened to kill the victim and then charged at him while holding a pair of scissors in his hand. The suspect was arrested by responding deputies. #05758.
Woman found dead in Lancaster home after suffering blunt head trauma; man detained at residence
A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said.
Car-to-Car Shooting Closes Torrance Street
A car-to-car shooting this afternoon caused Torrance police to shut down Crenshaw Boulevard as officers searched for evidence and made sure there were no injuries.
2urbangirls.com
Two teens killed in drive-by shooting in Florence-Firestone area
LOS ANGELES – Two teens were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Los Angeles. The shooting in the 1500 block of East 81st Street, near Compton Avenue, was reported around 4:23 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies found two teens in an alley, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police searching for alleged assault with deadly weapon suspect in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles Police Department officers are searching for an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in South Los Angeles. The incident began with a pursuit in Nickerson Gardens, before the suspect ditched their vehicle on 115th and Success and fled on foot. At some point during foot pursuit with the officers, shots were fired and an officer called for help, though it was not immediately clear which party fired the shots. The suspect fled into a business complex in the area, prompting a widescale search from law enforcement. According to police, the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon last week in a separate incident. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
LAPD bodycam video shows moment leading up to fatal shooting of 19-year-old in South LA
The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera video after officers shot and killed a 19-year-old who was brandishing an airsoft rifle last weekend in South Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: Court documents reveal she was tipped off before raid
LOS ANGELES - New details continue to emerge in the investigation involving Los Angeles County Supervisor Shelia Kuehl amid a corruption probe. On Friday, FOX 11 obtained court documents that allege Supervisor Kuehl was tipped off by her staff prior to her Santa Monica home being raided on Sept. 14.
Comments / 0