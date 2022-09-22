ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

3 Children Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Antioch (Antioch, CA)

According to the Antioch Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Antioch on Friday. 

The crash happened on the sidewalk near the corner of [..]

