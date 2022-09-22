See Which Two Local Eateries Made The New York Times’ Favorite Restaurant List

Andiario in West Chester. Image via Andiario.

West Chester and Philadelphia both have their representatives on The New York Times’ Restaurant List of 50 favorite eateries in the country for 2022.

Andiario in West Chester and Gabriella’s Vietnam in Philadelphia wowed the publication with their amazing food that has been consistently good throughout the years.

Tony Andiari, who opened the West Chester spot with Maria van Schaijik in 2017, uses the Italian restaurant as a vehicle for showcasing regional ingredients, notes The New York Times, but he also goes a step further, “persuading diners to believe, at least over the span of a meal, that there are few places better situated for cooking Italian food than this college town 30 miles west of Philadelphia.”

Andiario regulars will certainly not be surprised by this recognition as the restaurant became a favorite not just in the region but nationwide soon after it first opened its doors.

Meanwhile, Gabriella’s Vietnam was recognized for the amazing presentation of its food that comes with thrilling flavors. The restaurant itself is minimally decorated, probably because “the food does all the talking,” observed the publication.