37 year old Gerald J. White of Pittsburgh has been charged with two counts of death by auto following an accident that was part of an unwelcome car event in Wildwood over the weekend. White killed an 18 year old Pennsylvania woman who was a pedestrian, and a 34 year old Clayton man who was in another vehicle that White struck. Wildwood Police responded to chaotic events during this event, including large groups of pedestrians and motor vehicle accidents. City police closed the eastbound George Redding Bridge in an attempt to stop individuals from coming to town.

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO