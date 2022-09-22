Read full article on original website
987thecoast.com
Chaos: Wildwood Police Close Eastbound Bridge Due to Unsanctioned Car Event
Multiple car crashes, people flown on helicopters, and even a closure of the eastbound George Redding Bridge all came about in Wildwood Saturday due to an unsanctioned car event that converged on the city. NJ.com reports one car crashed into the Bagel Time Cafe on Atlantic Avenue. The same report indicates there were multiple helicopter flights of accident victims. Wildwood Police put out a notice about “zero tolerance” for the event as rumors spread on social media that it was coming to town.
987thecoast.com
Update: Two Killed During Wildwood Weekend, Pittsburgh Man Charged
37 year old Gerald J. White of Pittsburgh has been charged with two counts of death by auto following an accident that was part of an unwelcome car event in Wildwood over the weekend. White killed an 18 year old Pennsylvania woman who was a pedestrian, and a 34 year old Clayton man who was in another vehicle that White struck. Wildwood Police responded to chaotic events during this event, including large groups of pedestrians and motor vehicle accidents. City police closed the eastbound George Redding Bridge in an attempt to stop individuals from coming to town.
987thecoast.com
South Jersey Man Charged in Connection With Fatal Crash
20 year old David Garcia Aguilar has been charged in connection with a motor vehicle accident that killed a passenger inside his vehicle. Garcia-Aguilar was driving a vehicle in Millville two years ago that left the roadway, hit a pole, and landed on its roof. A backseat passenger was killed in the accident. He has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide.
