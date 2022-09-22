Read full article on original website
Related
Tim McGraw Takes a Tumble Offstage, Uses It as a Chance to Hug Fans [Watch]
Tim McGraw took a low bow to greet his fans during his set at Boots in the Park in Tempe, Ariz., and couldn't quite make it back up to his feet afterward. Fan-captured footage from the concert shows an up-close-and-personal moment, in which McGraw stumbled as he stood up from his kneeling position and took a slow tumble backward, right off the stage.
Shania Twain Readies New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ for Friday Release
In 2021, Shania Twain said she was on a mission to put out her best album to date. Now fans will get a taste of that new music on Friday (Sept. 23) with a new song titled "Waking Up Dreaming." The "Up" singer teased a new track on social media,...
Little Big Town Passed on This Country Hit + Nope, They’re Not Mad About It – Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Ashley McBryde Recruits Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark and More for Concept Album, ‘Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville’
Ashley McBryde is bringing along a few of her friends, including Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack and more, for a new concept album called Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville. Written on a retreat in a cabin outside Nashville, the 13-track album tells the elaborate stories of characters who live in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Breland on Playing Stagecoach: ‘You Just Wanna Come With as Much Heat as You Can’
"We turn up, man," he repeats. "Our show is fun, live music, but we got tracks. You're gonna feel some 808s. but you're going to hear some real guitar licks." The cross-genre newcomer has been lifted up by a more than a couple superstars who know a thing or two about filling big stages. Sam Hunt was the first to cosign, remixing "My Truck" with Breland in 2019. Keith Urban has been a relentless champion of the new hitmaker, and Thomas Rhett joined him at the ACM Awards for a song called "Praise the Lord" that showcased Breland's endless energy.
SFGate
Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review
What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
5 Deep Cuts From Aretha Franklin That You Should Be Listening To
Aretha Franklin was a titan of soul music. Much in the way that Elvis Presley shook up rock or Bob Dylan cut deep with his poignant folk, Franklin changed the way that people thought about soul. Her cultural impact is something no one can deny. From her earliest years, it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chapel Hart and Darius Rucker Sing ‘Something to Talk About’ on ‘AGT’ Finale [Watch]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Chapel Hart took the stage immediately after fellow contestant Drake Milligan performed with Jon Pardi. The three women strutted on the stage, and the group's Danica Hart began belting the classic song while Devynn Hart and Trea Swindle provided backup vocals. Rucker joined on the...
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Expecting First Child: ‘I’m Really Excited’
Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, are expecting their first child. The 37-year-old country singer and his wife shared the news exclusively with People, revealing that they will welcome their first child in the early part of 2023. "I'm ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer...
Garth Brooks Drops in at Irish Pub, Gives Low-Key Performance [Watch]
Garth Brooks has been enjoying his extended stay in Ireland this month. In addition to performing sold out shows at Dublin's Croke Park — he'll close out his run with shows Sept. 16 and Sept 17 — the country megastar has been taking in all the city has to offer, including the local pubs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hallelujah! Leonard Cohen’s almighty struggle with rejected song that became a classic
A new film tells the story of the song, written over 10 years with 180 versions
Scotty McCreery’s Hit Machine Keeps Churning With ‘It Matters to Her’ [Listen]
Scotty McCreery's new single "It Matters for Her" works for two really simple reasons: The first is the genuine — but not overpowering — vocal performance. The soon-to-be-dad never oversells his good guy advice. There are times for a vocalist to make a statement, but this isn't one...
Miles Davis: That’s What Happened 1982-1985: The Bootleg Series Vol 7 review – more discarded gems
When Miles Davis died, in 1991, he left behind what has been called one of the greatest musical legacies of the 20th century. His discography runs to 400 pages, listing officially released records and a vast pile of dodgy bootlegs. Sony’s Legacy Recordings, which owns the rights to Davis’s most abundant and inspired period (1955-85), have cleverly stolen the bootleggers’ allure with their own legal and meticulously produced Bootleg Series. It gathers discarded gems from their Miles Davis archive, presenting them in chronological order and accompanied by a seriously good guidebook.
Listen to the 10 Best Trisha Yearwood Songs
Trisha Yearwood's best songs are staples on any legitimate country playlist. Since her debut in 1991, the singer has not only dabbled in a variety of styles, but has also earned a longevity few artists have the good fortune or talent to sustain. Over the past quarter-century, she’s navigated label switches, an ever-changing music industry and the release of 10 studio albums, coming out successful every time.
Luke Bell Died From Accidental Fentanyl Overdose
Country singer Luke Bell's cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a new report. People reports that the Pima County Medical Examiner's autopsy, which local news outlet ABC 9 KGUN Tucson obtained, states that a passerby found Bell at the scene of his death, unresponsive and with drug paraphernalia also at the scene.
Faith Hill Is a Determined Young Artist in Old Video Shared by Her Daughter, Audrey [Watch]
Faith Hill celebrates her 55th birthday on Wednesday (Sept. 21), and her daughter Audrey honored her mother with a touching tribute for the big day. The 20-year-old, who is the youngest of Hill and Tim McGraw's three daughters, posted a video interview filmed early on in Hill's career. In the...
Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Music Awards
For the second year in a row, Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards. The performing rights organization (PRO) held its annual ceremony — recognizing member songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs — at the London in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Harlow, who was in attendance, was also awarded song of the year, sharing the honor for “Industry Baby” in a tie with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year. In addition, Bryan-Michael Cox recognized with the SESAC Icon Award for his career as...
Tim McGraw Couldn’t Adore Faith Hill More in This Lovey-Dovey Birthday Post
Happy birthday, Faith Hill! The country singer turns 55 on Wednesday (Sept. 21), and her adoring husband, Tim McGraw, wrote quite the tribute to his bride to share on social media. The "Down on the Farm" singer created a slideshow of pictures set to his song "My Best Friend," showing...
Taste of Country
43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0