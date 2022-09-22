The iconic ‘Stranger Things’ house in Fayetteville could be yours

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house featured on the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” is now up for sale in Fayetteville.

The more than six-acre property on Coastline Road served as the home of Will, Jonathan and Joyce Byers in fictional Hawkins, Indiana throughout the show, which is one of Netflix’s most-watched television series ever.

The house also served as the setting for one of the series’ most iconic scenes featuring Winona Ryder’s character, Joyce, stringing up Christmas lights and painting the alphabet on the wall to communicate with her missing son, Will.

Be fore warned, listing agents say the house will need to be flipped upside down with a full remodel, and it’s being sold as-is.

The 1,846 square foot, three bedroom, two bath house was built in 1900 and also includes a barn on the property.

It is being listed on Zillow for $300,000.

If you’re not in the market for a house, but still want to be immersed in the world of “Stranger Things,” an official immersive experience is set to make its Atlanta debut in the coming months.

©2022 Cox Media Group