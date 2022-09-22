ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

The iconic ‘Stranger Things’ house in Fayetteville could be yours

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2jJQ_0i5oRkRs00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house featured on the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” is now up for sale in Fayetteville.

The more than six-acre property on Coastline Road served as the home of Will, Jonathan and Joyce Byers in fictional Hawkins, Indiana throughout the show, which is one of Netflix’s most-watched television series ever.

The house also served as the setting for one of the series’ most iconic scenes featuring Winona Ryder’s character, Joyce, stringing up Christmas lights and painting the alphabet on the wall to communicate with her missing son, Will.

Be fore warned, listing agents say the house will need to be flipped upside down with a full remodel, and it’s being sold as-is.

The 1,846 square foot, three bedroom, two bath house was built in 1900 and also includes a barn on the property.

It is being listed on Zillow for $300,000.

If you’re not in the market for a house, but still want to be immersed in the world of “Stranger Things,” an official immersive experience is set to make its Atlanta debut in the coming months.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

20 Things to do in Atlanta for Couples at Night

There are a lot of amazing things to do in Atlanta for couples at night. With a hip food scene, lively arts, and culture, as well as multiple sports teams in Atlanta, it’s easy to plan a date night in this Georgia gem. You are reading: Things to do...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Fire rips through church in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
DECATUR, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Fayetteville, GA
Business
City
Fayetteville, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Fayetteville, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Another fierce week on the Atlanta roads

At around 4 p.m. last Wednesday, a driver reportedly fleeing the police entered I-20/westbound the wrong way, just east of the Downtown Connector and caused severe carnage. One vehicle flipped and two others, presumably involving the suspect’s, hit head-on. The collision launched debris, including what looked like clothing, into the right lanes of I-20/westbound at Hill Street (Exit 58A). With just one left lane open there for almost two hours, we watched in the WSB Skycopter and from the WSB 24-Hour Traffic Center as traffic gridlocked back to Flat Shoals/Gresham (Exit 63).
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Extras needed for Christmas movie filming in LaGrange

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The production company for the upcoming Christmas film A Perfect Christmas Pairing has put out a call for extras. Most scenes are filmed at Nutwood Winery; as the name suggests, the film mostly takes place in a winery. It will also be filmed at C’son’s, Café Brulee, Emberglow, Pretty Good Books and other locations in town.
LAGRANGE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winona Ryder
CBS 46

Downtown Atlanta kiosk offers safety solution for water boys

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new twist to the trend of selling water on the streets of Atlanta. A local nonprofit called “Helping Empower Youth” is working with the city to help inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. “We thought that it would be a great...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
DECATUR, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta

The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music.  East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more.  Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Stranger Things#Television Series#Business Industry#Linus Business#Zillow#Cox Media Group
West Georgian

Brown Dog Eatery Food Review

Brown Dog Eatery is an upscale bar and grill located in downtown Carrollton. Brown Dog Eatery’s upscale reputation comes from its unique food items that you will not find outside of the Atlanta area. I ventured to Brown Dog Eatery last Thursday to enjoy their high end eats. I...
CARROLLTON, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stacey Abrams and Brandi Carlile surprise audience at Alicia Keys’ Atlanta concert

Alicia Keys wowed a sold-out crowd with two hours of singalongs, special guests and a dash of Georgia politics at Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park Friday night. Keys made her debut at age 20 in 2001 with Songs in A Minor and is on the road in support of her eighth album, Keys, released last year. She is known for her distinctive R&B vocal and piano styles, performing at celebrity charity events and connecting with fellow musicians and politicians in the cities she visits.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup

Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
ATLANTA, GA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Kennesaw, GA

Whether you are a local or have traveled to the area, Kennesaw, Georgia, is home to a diverse array of delicious restaurants just waiting for you to take a chance. We have taken the time and done the work for you, using search engine rankings, customer reviews, travel websites, and food blogs to find the best restaurants in Kennesaw, GA. We looked for the best that cover a range of prices and food choices to suit various needs.
KENNESAW, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Spinning Around: A trio of Black entrepreneurs finds success with locally-made laundry detergent

A bell rang out and the large machine started to buzz and hum. At top speed, the automatic filling machine can fill hundreds of 1-gallon pouches in preparation for distribution. These days, the team behind the True detergent brand needs the Chinese-made machine in order to keep up with demand.  True Products is breaking into […] The post Spinning Around: A trio of Black entrepreneurs finds success with locally-made laundry detergent appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
Black Enterprise

Atlanta Police Called to Settle Discrepancy After Model Refuses to Pay Hairstylist

Talk about a bad hair day. After an unsatisfied customer refused to pay a hairstylist for her work, police were called to satisfy the matter. An Atlanta hairstylist installed faux locs into customer Pasheun Perry‘s hair. The commercial model went to the hairstylist’s apartment to get a new hairdo, and after seeing the results, decided not to pay for what she said was a “puffy” and “hot mess” on top of her head.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy