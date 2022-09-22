Read full article on original website
Cortland County man gets DWI after driving erratically
A Cortland County man was pulled over on September 18th for driving erratically in the Town of Cortlandville.
Deputies identify 34-year-old man killed in Solvay shooting
Solvay, N.Y. — Deputies released the identity of a 34-year-old Syracuse man shot and killed in Solvay on Saturday. Richard L. Anderson, 34, of Syracuse, was shot inside a home in the 300 block of Charles Avenue at 11:35 a.m., according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
Man faces several charges, issued 30+ tickets for taking Syracuse cops on 2 car chases
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged and issued more than 30 tickets after he took police on two chases in two hours on Thursday, police said. John Parker, 37, ran a red light in a Nissan Altima at about 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Townsend Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
WKTV
Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
WHEC TV-10
Two people arrested for burglary in Livingston County
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — Deputies in Livingston County arrested two people and charged them with burglary. The first is Shawn Ganoe. The 40-year-old from Canandaigua is accused of a September 15th burglary at a business in Caledonia. Police say Ganoe cut a fence at the business and entered a secure...
Update: Man found shot in Solvay home pronounced dead, deputies say
Sunday update: Deputies identify 34-year-old man killed in Solvay shooting. Update 7:35 p.m. Saturday: The man found shot in a Charles Avenue home was pronounced dead, deputies said Saturday night. Police did not identify the man in his 30s as they have not yet notified his family, deputies said. Original...
Central NY woman drove intoxicated before crashing, seriously injuring 10-year-old, police say
Clay, N.Y. — A woman was driving intoxicated last Saturday when she ran a red light and her truck crashed with another vehicle, seriously injuring a 10-year-old girl, deputies said Friday. Harley VanSlyke, 39, of Clay, was charged Friday with second-degree vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while...
Multiple departments swarm Solvay neighborhood after reported shooting
Solvay, N.Y. -- Five local law enforcement agencies Swarmed a Solvay neighborhood after they received reports of a shooting with injuries Saturday morning. Around 11:34 a.m., police were notified of a possible shooting with injuries at 313 Charles Ave., according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Around 11:57 a.m., an...
Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
WETM
Two men arrested on weapon and drug charges in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 22, Elmira Police Officers arrested two men on weapon and drug charges after a traffic stop. According to the Elmira Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Mount Zoar Street. Officers learned that the driver had narcotics and was taken into custody. Upon further investigation, officers also located a 9mm handgun loaded with 15 rounds inside the vehicle. They also found an extended magazine loaded with 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition, marijuana, and a large quantity of cash.
WKTV
Frankfort man accused of assaulting girlfriend during domestic dispute
FRANKFORT, N.Y. – A Frankfort man is accused of assaulting his live-in girlfriend during a domestic dispute on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to Frankfort Village Police, 31-year-old Jordan Lints was arrested after a heated argument became physical. Lints was charged with strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment and...
iheart.com
Wayne County Man Faces Charges of Holding a Woman Against Her Will
A Wayne County man is facing charges he held a woman against her will. It happened last weekend at an address in Wolcott,. The Sheriff's office says 34-year-old Joshua Penta choked the woman and took her phone when she tried to call for help. Penta is charged with assault, obstruction...
localsyr.com
Manlius Police investigating social media threat towards ES-M
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- After numerous inquiries regarding a social media post regarding a threat against ES-M High School, the Town of Manlius Police Department is taking action. On September 25, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Town of Manlius Police Department was made aware of a social media post threatening violence...
Syracuse murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas after domestic dispute, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man wanted for a June murder was arrested in Las Vegas Thursday, police say. Kavion Strong, of Syracuse, was wanted for the murder of Dasheem East, according to a news release Saturday from Syracuse police. East was shot around 9:30 p.m. on June 20...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Rome man indicted on felony Rape in the 1st Degree
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is reporting that a Rome man has been indicted on felony rape charges after allegedly having sexual intercourse with an underage girl for more than two years. According to the Sherriff, in June of 2022, the Child Advocacy...
Freight train hits, kills person behind Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was hit by a freight train behind Destiny USA mall Saturday, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Emergency crews were sent to the train tracks behind the mall at 5:27 p.m. Saturday after...
WKTV
Schuyler Lake man charged with 9 counts of forgery
SCHUYLER LAKE, N.Y. -- A Schuyler Lake man was arrested and charged with nine counts of possession of a forged instrument following an investigation by the Otsego County Sherriff's Office. Ashraf Moussa, 50, is accused of utilizing forged Department of Motor Vehicles documents and licensures to buy and sell vehicles...
wxhc.com
Cortland County Sheriff Hosting Open House Tomorrow
Sheriff’s week runs through tomorrow, September 24th and the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting an open house tomorrow from 11am to 3pm at the department headquarters at 54 Greenbush st. in the City of Cortland. The open house will include displays of police equipment, tours of...
waer.org
Vehicles top the list of Onondaga County Sheriff's budget needs
Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway is asking the county to allocate around just more than $600,000 so the Sheriff’s Department can purchase more patrol vehicles. Conway detailed the ask during the Onondaga County Legislature's week-long review of the county executive's proposed budget for 2023. At a review of public...
WKTV
Police investigating brawl at Rome park
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
