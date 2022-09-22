ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 22, Elmira Police Officers arrested two men on weapon and drug charges after a traffic stop. According to the Elmira Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Mount Zoar Street. Officers learned that the driver had narcotics and was taken into custody. Upon further investigation, officers also located a 9mm handgun loaded with 15 rounds inside the vehicle. They also found an extended magazine loaded with 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition, marijuana, and a large quantity of cash.

3 DAYS AGO