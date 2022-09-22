ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa, NY

Syracuse.com

Deputies identify 34-year-old man killed in Solvay shooting

Solvay, N.Y. — Deputies released the identity of a 34-year-old Syracuse man shot and killed in Solvay on Saturday. Richard L. Anderson, 34, of Syracuse, was shot inside a home in the 300 block of Charles Avenue at 11:35 a.m., according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
SOLVAY, NY
WKTV

Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
WHITESBORO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people arrested for burglary in Livingston County

CALEDONIA, N.Y. — Deputies in Livingston County arrested two people and charged them with burglary. The first is Shawn Ganoe. The 40-year-old from Canandaigua is accused of a September 15th burglary at a business in Caledonia. Police say Ganoe cut a fence at the business and entered a secure...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday

Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

Two men arrested on weapon and drug charges in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 22, Elmira Police Officers arrested two men on weapon and drug charges after a traffic stop. According to the Elmira Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Mount Zoar Street. Officers learned that the driver had narcotics and was taken into custody. Upon further investigation, officers also located a 9mm handgun loaded with 15 rounds inside the vehicle. They also found an extended magazine loaded with 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition, marijuana, and a large quantity of cash.
WKTV

Frankfort man accused of assaulting girlfriend during domestic dispute

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – A Frankfort man is accused of assaulting his live-in girlfriend during a domestic dispute on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to Frankfort Village Police, 31-year-old Jordan Lints was arrested after a heated argument became physical. Lints was charged with strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment and...
FRANKFORT, NY
localsyr.com

Manlius Police investigating social media threat towards ES-M

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- After numerous inquiries regarding a social media post regarding a threat against ES-M High School, the Town of Manlius Police Department is taking action. On September 25, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Town of Manlius Police Department was made aware of a social media post threatening violence...
MANLIUS, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Rome man indicted on felony Rape in the 1st Degree

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is reporting that a Rome man has been indicted on felony rape charges after allegedly having sexual intercourse with an underage girl for more than two years. According to the Sherriff, in June of 2022, the Child Advocacy...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Schuyler Lake man charged with 9 counts of forgery

SCHUYLER LAKE, N.Y. -- A Schuyler Lake man was arrested and charged with nine counts of possession of a forged instrument following an investigation by the Otsego County Sherriff's Office. Ashraf Moussa, 50, is accused of utilizing forged Department of Motor Vehicles documents and licensures to buy and sell vehicles...
SCHUYLER LAKE, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland County Sheriff Hosting Open House Tomorrow

Sheriff’s week runs through tomorrow, September 24th and the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting an open house tomorrow from 11am to 3pm at the department headquarters at 54 Greenbush st. in the City of Cortland. The open house will include displays of police equipment, tours of...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Vehicles top the list of Onondaga County Sheriff's budget needs

Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway is asking the county to allocate around just more than $600,000 so the Sheriff’s Department can purchase more patrol vehicles. Conway detailed the ask during the Onondaga County Legislature's week-long review of the county executive's proposed budget for 2023. At a review of public...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Police investigating brawl at Rome park

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...

