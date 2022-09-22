Read full article on original website
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials,...
accesswdun.com
The Fast Lane: How authorities reconstruct an accident
Many of our Fast Lane features have focued on things that cause traffic accidents, but this month the focus is on what happens after a crash. Law enforcement officials are not only tasked with clearing an accident scene, but also with determining how an accident occurred. That aspect of the field is known as accident reconstruction, and Hall County Sheriff's Office Sgt. John Morgan said it requires its own separate training from standard police work.
Police identify man shot killed at Gwinnett County repair shop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County. Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident. The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Motorcyclist arrested after laying down his bike on Hwy 138 during police pursuit
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first Part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle –...
fox5atlanta.com
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
Westminster man arrested on property crime charges
A Westminster man was arrested by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday on multiple property crime charges.
NE Ga police blotter: Athens copper theft suspect ID’d, statutory rape charges for Elberton man
Athens-Clarke County Police have identified the suspect in the theft of $80 thousand worth of copper wire from a business on Winterville Road: John Youngblood is from Forsyth County. Police say more arrests are possible. An Elbert County man faces a statutory rape charge: 20 year-old Logan Vickery was arrested...
30,000 prescription pills, multiple guns seized at north Georgia home
An investigation into a reportedly stolen package ended with the arrest of a Georgia woman and seizure of 30,000 prescription pills, deputies say. Officials with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office tell WSB the incident began when deputies traced a mail package that had been intercepted to a local home.
WXIA 11 Alive
North Georgia EMT arrested after allegedly using hidden camera to spy on, harass co-worker
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT in north Georgia was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly placing a hidden camera in the sleeping area of his station and using it to spy on and harass a co-worker. The company, Transcare Medical in Flowery Branch, said it was made...
accesswdun.com
Suspect in vehicle theft dead after shooting himself in North Hall County
A suspect in a stolen vehicle case out of Lumpkin County died Thursday after he shot himself in a wooded area off Hubert Stephens Road in North Hall County. According to Hall County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer B.J. Williams, the incident unfolded just before noon. A Hall County deputy...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after shots fired in restaurant parking lot
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot following an altercation inside. According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in just after 8 p.m. after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot...
Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
howafrica.com
Georgia Bus Driver Arrested And Charged After Pushing Two Black Children | Video
As students in school, we’ve all heard teachers say, “keep your hands to yourself.” Not adhering to that advice is coming with life-changing consequences for a bus driver. Morgan County, Georgia, school bus driver James O’Neil reportedly has been arrested and charged with two counts of simple...
DeKalb sheriff launching take-home vehicle program for jailers
In a parking lot behind the DeKalb County jail, Brenda Coley stood in front of a new Chevy Bolt and let a few happy tear...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
The Clayton Tribune
Tallulah Falls fire chief arrested on charges of stalking, unlawful surveillance
Tallulah Falls Fire Chief Paul A. Marsteller, 66, was arrested on Sept. 21 by Habersham County Sheriff’s Office deputies for stalking and unlawful eavesdropping/surveillance after the suspect allegedly videotaped fellow employees at a private business. The charges that were issued in Habersham County warrants are unrelated to Marsteller’s position...
Second arrest made in Wilkes County shooting
WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A second arrest has been made in regard to the shooting incident that happened in Washington, Georgia leaving a 17-year-old alone in the back seat of the car suffering from at least one gunshot wound. According to authorities, Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested by the GBI and […]
WRDW-TV
17-year-old Wilkes County shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that killed a Washington teenager. Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County woman missing for weeks without phone, wallet, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police need your help finding a missing 60-year-old woman who has been missing for over two weeks and is medically dependent on taking insulin. Officials say 60-year-old Deborah Cope was last seen on Sept. 7 leaving her home on Hunters Cross Lane in Norcross.
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests keep deputies busy on area roads
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. has released records of more drug arrests made during routine traffic stops. On September 1, officers were stationed at 6703 Keith Bridge Road when they noticed a black SUV without a license plate at the gas pumps. Officers followed the SUV when it left the station.
