ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

The Fast Lane: How authorities reconstruct an accident

Many of our Fast Lane features have focued on things that cause traffic accidents, but this month the focus is on what happens after a crash. Law enforcement officials are not only tasked with clearing an accident scene, but also with determining how an accident occurred. That aspect of the field is known as accident reconstruction, and Hall County Sheriff's Office Sgt. John Morgan said it requires its own separate training from standard police work.
HALL COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Clarke County, GA
Clarke County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blotter#Handwriting#Police#Accpd#Synovus Bank#Barnett Shoals
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after shots fired in restaurant parking lot

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot following an altercation inside. According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in just after 8 p.m. after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
DECATUR, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
ATHENS, GA
The Clayton Tribune

Tallulah Falls fire chief arrested on charges of stalking, unlawful surveillance

Tallulah Falls Fire Chief Paul A. Marsteller, 66, was arrested on Sept. 21 by Habersham County Sheriff’s Office deputies for stalking and unlawful eavesdropping/surveillance after the suspect allegedly videotaped fellow employees at a private business. The charges that were issued in Habersham County warrants are unrelated to Marsteller’s position...
TALLULAH FALLS, GA
WJBF

Second arrest made in Wilkes County shooting

WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A second arrest has been made in regard to the shooting incident that happened in Washington, Georgia leaving a 17-year-old alone in the back seat of the car suffering from at least one gunshot wound.  According to authorities, Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested by the GBI and […]
WILKES COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

17-year-old Wilkes County shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that killed a Washington teenager. Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession...
WILKES COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy