Many of our Fast Lane features have focued on things that cause traffic accidents, but this month the focus is on what happens after a crash. Law enforcement officials are not only tasked with clearing an accident scene, but also with determining how an accident occurred. That aspect of the field is known as accident reconstruction, and Hall County Sheriff's Office Sgt. John Morgan said it requires its own separate training from standard police work.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO