ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google's cheaper Chromecast with Google TV (HD) adds more features for less

By Jay Bonggolto
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Google has announced a cheaper version of Chromecast with Google TV.
  • The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) has a similar design to the 2020 model, but it only streams content up to 1080p.
  • It costs $30 and will be available first in the United States.

Google's line of streaming device is expanding, as the company announced today Chromecast with Google TV (HD), a cheaper version of the 2020 model that promises more capabilities. And, as the name implies, the new dongle foregoes a few niceties, such as 4K support, in favor of a lower price.

The new version of Chromecast with Google TV will cost $30 and will be available in the classic Snow color in the United States. In addition, the streamer ships to 19 additional countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Spain, United Kingdom, and Taiwan.

It's slightly cheaper than the 4K model, which retails for $35, but you'll have to make some sacrifices. The major drawback is that only streams content up to 1080p at 60 frames per second. However, it does support HDR10 and HDR10+ content.

While the new Chromecast looks identical to the 4K model in every way, including the remote, it is not intended to replace the latter. "We built this product with affordability in mind and to help bring all our favorite features of Chromecast and Google TV to more people than ever," Google said in a blog post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lK71K_0i5oQnzQ00

(Image credit: Google)

Aside from the lower resolution, the new Chromecast with Google TV offers all of the same features as Google's best streaming device , as well as the most recent enhancements to Google TV in general. These include Google TV's signature content curation, which learns users' viewing habits to surface personalized recommendations.

Google TV's personalized screensaver called "glanceable cards" is also in tow, displaying contextual information in ambient mode, such as Google Photos images, weather reports, content recommendations, and more. Profiles for both children and other family members are also included, ensuring that your content recommendation is not tainted by movies and shows you never intended to watch. Fortunately, Apple TV support is included in its content offering.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Help with low storage on Galaxy S21 Ultra

My phone is running low on storage. I had accidentally set my video resolution to 4k which ate all my storage. I have now been downsizing my 4k videos to 1080p. Downsizing doesn't seem to work and my available storage keeps decreasing. I use My Files, and then scroll down to Analyze Storage to check what is taking up space. Before downsizing, I had 50.72 GB of videos and 19.76 GB of Other. After downsizing I had 50.46 GB of video and 20.11 GB of other. It seems like my other category is growing faster than my video storage is decreasing. On a separate occasion I downsized 2GB of video, and ended up with less available storage than I started with. Does anyone know what the other category is? and if there's anything I can do to get my storage back. It's so frustrating spending so much time downsizing videos to end up with less available storage than I started with. It doesn't make sense. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

New Update Beta (ZVI9)

Nothing on my U.S. unlocked on Verizon yet. It would be helpful if the subject line mentioned which new update you're speaking of (ZVI9) so we'd know it's a beta version. Here's the thread for the beta. https://forums.androidcentral.com/sa...8040-beta.html. let me encourage you to be involved in the beta, over in...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Tv#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Chromecast With Google Tv#Chromecast And Google Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
Android Central

Maps and navigation question

1. When you look up directions on Maps on a browser, you see the path and it's easy to make nodes to reroute directions by dragging your directions via another road you prefer. Is there no way to do this on Android's Maps? I get directions but invariably there is a road I'd rather take because I happen to know that it's better than what Google thinks I should take or often I may not mind the difference in time because I know my option to be a better road. Can't I do this on Android Maps?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Need adapter for two different size charging ports

What B.Diddy said, but you'd be better either transfering wirelessly or using smart switch to do a backup to external storage or a computer and then restoring from that. I was assuming the OP wanted to use Smart Switch with a cable ... Today 12:15 PM. Like 0. 80,422. Today...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Spotify vs. Tidal

Both Spotify and Tidal provide users access to millions of songs and offer a variety of monthly plans, but which service is the better fit for you? Here's a rundown of what each streaming service has to offer so that you can make an informed decision.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy