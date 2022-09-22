Here’s What You Could Have Won, the second album by Hastings punk rockers Kid Kapichi, is an album of our time. More specifically, it is eerie how lines like ‘Look at us queueing up, so formal / Sunday roast, God Save The Queen’ from album opener New England feel so much more relevant arriving now, in a week where hundreds of thousands queued for miles to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II resting in state. “We have a tendency of writing things a year or two before it happens,” chuckles Kapichi mouthpiece Jack Wilson of the universe’s sense of comic timing. “It will be an experience to play these songs live in light of what is happening right now.”

