Man seriously hurt in Cooper County crash

COOPER, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, following a single car crash in Cooper County on Wednesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:40 p.m. along Highway B.

According to the crash report , it happened after the car traveled off the left side of Highway B, ultimately overturning.

53-year-old Warren Pennington was transported to University Hospital by Cooper County EMS.

According to the crash report, Pennington was wearing his seatbelt at the time.

