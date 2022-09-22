ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper County, MO

Man seriously hurt in Cooper County crash

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxfTg_0i5oQSP300

COOPER, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, following a single car crash in Cooper County on Wednesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:40 p.m. along Highway B.

According to the crash report , it happened after the car traveled off the left side of Highway B, ultimately overturning.

53-year-old Warren Pennington was transported to University Hospital by Cooper County EMS.

According to the crash report, Pennington was wearing his seatbelt at the time.

The post Man seriously hurt in Cooper County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County

Cole County, Mo. (KMIZ) A 32-year-old California man was seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cole County. The crash happened around 7:30 Saturday morning on Lookout Trail East of Route Z. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 83-year-old Albert Heimericks slowed down to make a right turn when 32-year-old Zachary Parks-Wagner hit the back The post Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people seriously hurt after one-vehicle crash in Audrain County

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man and woman from Arkansas were seriously hurt following a crash in Audrain County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, the crash happen around 8:03 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 54 at Basinger Corner. Troopers say, 38-year-old Keith Stanford and 37-year-old Courtney King of Arkansas were traveling eastbound The post Two people seriously hurt after one-vehicle crash in Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Teenager injured in crash on Saturday morning

A 16-year-old Marceline teenager was hurt in a Chariton County crash on Saturday morning. The teen was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries. The crash happened at the T intersection of Route E and Highway 11 southwest of Rothville as the pickup was eastbound on Route...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt early Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Montgomery County. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 70 at the 185-mile marker around 3:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 20-year-old Jorge M. Asher, of Clark, Missouri, rolled over after The post Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Cooper County, MO
Accidents
Cooper County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Cooper County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks

Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

KINGSVILLE MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Kingsville man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 21. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 18-year-old Kaden Adams of Kingsville, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the driver side of a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Maze Shields of Holden.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire

Jefferson City, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a fire at a vacant building in Jefferson City is under investigation. Crews responded to the fire a little after 9:30 Saturday evening on the 400 block of East Capitol Avenue. The Jefferson City Fire Department says, when crews arrived on scene the fire was coming from several The post No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#University Hospital#Cooper County Ems
abc17news.com

Police investigate report of shots fired in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) No one was hurt in a shooting in central Columbia late Friday night. Columbia Police responded to a shots fired call around 11:40 p.m on the 300 block of Melbourne Street. ABC 17 crews on scene saw around six police cars and multiple officers searching the area.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMZU

Mexico man charged following an Audrain County traffic stop

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. – A Mexico man faces felony charges following a traffic stop in Audrain County yesterday afternoon. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 4:36 p.m. when a trooper stopped a motorcycle driven by 55-year-old Jeffrey M. Richardson. During the encounter, Richardson was arrested on multiple accusations, including resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, and no motorcycle endorsement.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of woman from Linn Creek

A Linn Creek woman is facing charges in Camden County after she was pulled over on Wednesday. 23-year-old Lisa Ledford was pulled over by a Camden County Deputy for having an expired license plate in the early morning hours Wednesday, near Highway 54 and Illinois Street. When speaking to the Deputy, Ledford allegedly admitted to having smoked marijuana, and that she had a drink, before driving. When the officer searched her car he seized what appeared to be a pipe for smoking marijuana, a clear bag with a crystal substance, another smoking pipe, and a bag that contained a small amount of marijuana. According to the report filed with the courts, Ledford was in possession of dangerous, mind-altering controlled substances, and was operating a vehicle while impaired. She is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and driving while under the influence.
LINN CREEK, MO
krcgtv.com

Man dead, woman injured in Boone County crash

A Fayette man is dead after a crash in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said, in a release, that the crash happened Sunday at 9:06 pm on North Wagon Trail Road, near East Dash Street. When deputies got to the scene, they found a Ford Explorer on its...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Motorcyclist Injured in Accident in Sedalia

On Wednesday at 5:29 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to an injury accident on Thompson Boulevard near 10th Street. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup, driven by Carlos Lopez, entered Thompson Boulevard to make a northbound turn from a private drive, and into the path of a southbound 2009 Harley Davidson “Night Train” motorcycle.
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Fulton house fire leaves damages of $60,000

FULTON — A house fire in Fulton on Friday left damages totaling $60,000. According to a Facebook post from the Fulton Fire Department, units responded to a residential structure fire at 1208 Kathy Street around 6:14 p.m. When the first unit arrived, heavy smoke was showing from a single-story...
FULTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For September 23, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Sedalia Police responded to an injury accident on Thompson Boulevard near West 10th Street. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Carlos Lopez, entered onto Thompson Boulevard to make a northbound turn from a private drive. The pickup drove into the path of a 2009 Harley Davidson Night Train that was travelling southbound on Thompson Boulevard. The driver of the Harley Davidson was identified as Treigh Wilborn. Wilborn sustained serious injuries from the impact and was transported from the scene by ambulance. The pickup had damage to the left rear side. The motorcycle had extensive damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Patrol arrests man from hale on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Hale man in Carroll County the morning of September 22nd on multiple allegations. Thirty-six year old Ronald Hines was accused of driving while intoxicated involving drugs, felony delivery of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of not having insurance and failing to maintain the right half of the road.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy