Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Boomer Radio holds first-ever 'Boomstock Festival' in Aksarben

OMAHA, Neb. — Boomer Radio held their first Boomstock Festival Saturday night. The festival in Aksarben started at 5 p.m. with a performance from Touch of Grace and Pet Rock. Tonight was a tribute to sixties and seventies music. All of the proceeds will go to the Open Door...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Thousands crowd farm field near Murdock to hear Luke Bryan

MURDOCK — It was a perfect birthday for Allie Roth on Thursday. The just-turned 10-year-old got to ride, with her mom, Sara, and their friend Mariah Reiser, from Bonesteel, South Dakota, to the Stock Hay and Grain Farm in the Nebraska countryside to see her very favorite country music artist — Luke Bryan.
MURDOCK, NE
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
Omaha, NE
Government
1011now.com

Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County

FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

'He was in pain the whole time': Cat thrown from moving car dies

OMAHA, Neb. — One local animal rescue wants answers after one of its volunteers said she witnessed a horrific act of animal abuse Friday afternoon. She said it happened near 72nd and Grover Streets. Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue said they want people to know there are many options...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
NEBRASKA STATE
etxview.com

The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld

Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha motorcyclist dies in crash with mailbox

OMAHA, Neb. -- A motorcyclist was declared dead after striking a mailbox in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said they received a report of a personal injury crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday at 11:08 p.m. Officers said a 2006 Honda VTX1300 motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it reportedly left...
OMAHA, NE
townandtourist.com

30 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, NE (Global Tastes For Every Palate!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Lincoln, NE, has a little bit of everything, from outdoor adventures to upbeat nightlife and historical landmarks. You can explore your artistic and educational sides at several museums or relax as you stroll through lush botanical gardens. When you’re ready to refuel, the best restaurants in Lincoln, NE, are waiting and ready to satisfy any appetite.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old reportedly assaulted and stabbed in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was reportedly stabbed while being assaulted on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Gifford Park, 33rd and Cass St., for a reported cutting around 4:00 p.m. Officers said the 19-year-old victim told them that he was allegedly assaulted by two...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Luke Bryan takes over Cass County farm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Luke Bryan Farm Tour took over the Stock Hay & Grain Farm in Murdock after months of planning. “Lot of months now, we have been planning for safety, fire, EMS, law enforcement,” said Cassie Cox of Cass County Emergency Management. “We’ve been working with countless agencies throughout the county to make sure that everyone has a fun and safe night.”
CASS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned

UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
UNION, NE
WOWT

Omaha parents frustrated over learning about high school fight from social media

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frustrated parents reach out to 6 News On Your Side over a fight at school. They get letters from the principal all the time when something happens. The disturbing video of a fight inside Central High School has been circulating on social media for a week now. Parents want to know why the school never told them about it.
OMAHA, NE

