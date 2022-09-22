ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corn salad with garlic chicken is the perfect meal to transition from summer to fall

By Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Corn salad with garlic chicken from "How to Cook Everything Fast", the revised edition, by Mark Bittman © Jim Henkens, courtesy of Harvest

Cooking on the fly can be tough. The key to success, says food writer extraordinaire Mark Bittman , is to cook smarter.

In an updated version of his "How to Cook Everything Fast" cookbook, out now the TV star and New York Times food writer, shares how to get dinner on the table quickly.

Bittman has created thousands of recipes since he started writing about food in 1980, and "How to Cook Everything" was first published in 2014. The reprint features hundreds of recipes that are meant to be easy — and all can be ready in 30 minutes or less.

One of the recipes that can be found among the cookbook's pages is corn salad with garlic chicken , which sounds like the perfect summer-to-fall transitional dish.

"Charred corn kernels add a smoky dimension to salads," Bittman writes. "Fresh corn in season is always best, but frozen works well here too. Broiled chicken, sprinkled with spices and rubbed with garlic, makes it a meal."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TdA10_0i5oQ1tv00
"How to Cook Everything Fast" revised edition by Mark Bittman Courtesy of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers

Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins, the publisher for Bittman's reprint, shared his recipe with USA TODAY.

Corn Salad with Garlic Chicken

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 4 ears fresh corn or 4 cups frozen kernels
  • Salt
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 3 or 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 12 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons good-quality vegetable oil
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • Pepper
  • 8 radishes
  • 1 bunch scallions
  • 1 bunch fresh cilantro
  • 2 limes
  • Sour cream for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Put a large skillet over medium-high heat. Turn the broiler to high; put the rack 4 inches from the heat.
    1. If you’re using frozen corn, proceed to Step 2. Husk the corn, trim, and cut the kernels off the cob.
  2. Put the corn in the skillet and sprinkle with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the corn chars lightly, 5 to 10 minutes.
    1. Peel and halve 2 cloves garlic.
  3. Put the chicken on a rimmed baking sheet; rub with 2 tablespoons vegetable oil and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon cayenne, 2 teaspoons ground cumin, salt, and pepper. Broil, turning once, until lightly browned on both sides and just cooked through, 5 to 10 minutes per side.
  4. When the corn is lightly charred, put it in a large bowl.
    1. Trim and chop 8 radishes; add them to the bowl.
    2. Trim and chop the scallions and add them to the bowl.
    3. Chop 1 cup cilantro and add it to the bowl.
    4. Halve the limes; squeeze the juice into the bowl.
  5. When the chicken is done, remove it from the broiler and rub all over with the raw garlic.
  6. Toss the corn mixture together; taste and adjust the seasoning. To serve, slice the chicken as thick as you like and lay the slices over the top of the corn salad. Garnish with a dollop of sour cream if you like.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Corn salad with garlic chicken is the perfect meal to transition from summer to fall

USA TODAY

