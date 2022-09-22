ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Anakeesta is quickly becoming one of Tennessee's most popular theme parks

By Michelle Spitzer
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

In an area packed full of arcades, mini-golf courses and other tourist traps, one destination is showcasing the natural beauty of Gatlinburg – and quickly becoming a must-visit location while in Tennessee. Anakeesta opened in September 2017 with the expectation of welcoming 250,000 guests a year. Last year, about 1.2 million people visited the majestic theme park in the mountains.

The idea for Anakeesta was born when three couples, all friends, who had zero theme park experience between them combined their expertise, including land planning, landscape architecture, marketing and owning a zip line company. The result was a welcome addition to this Tennessee city that has long been a family-friendly vacation destination.

Anakeesta’s founders knew their creation would be well-received, but even they are blown away by the response. The expansion of the destination has exceeded their expectations as they continue to plan for the future.

Guests of Anakeesta can’t miss the massive flower, chair and other photo ops at thepark entrance along the main drag in Gatlinburg. That’s where visitors can take an open chairlift 600 feet up (keep a lookout for bears down below) to the main part of Anakeesta.

If you’re hesitant to take the chairlift, there are a few closed cabins that fit six guests. There’s also the option of taking a passenger truck up the mountain.

The outdoor adventure park high above downtown Gatlinburg has a mountain coaster, dueling zip lines, a treehouse play area and plenty of other activities to fill a day. Here are five things to know about Anakeesta and what you can see there.

Treetop Skywalk

Take a stroll on the longest tree-based pedestrian walkway in North America at 880 feet. The hanging bridges are suspended 50 to 60 feet in the air and are surrounded by the natural beauty of trees, mountains and animals. The bridges sway and move as you make your way along the path, which takes guests from one end of the park to another. This experience is included in the price of admission.

AnaVista Tower

This is the highest point in downtown Gatlinburg (and it's also home to the city’s highest bar). The tower offers a panoramic view of the Smoky Mountains, and you can even see as far away as Kentucky. You’ll need to work for the views, though.

There are 86 steps you need to climb to get to a large observation platform atop the tower. Once you’re up there, you’ll agree it’s worth the exercise. If you’re feeling extra brave, you can step out on glass panels that allow guests to get a bird’s-eye-view of the gardens 60 feet below. This experience is included in park admission.

Astra Lumina

If you think Anakeesta is beautiful during the day, now’s your chance to take in the beauty in a whole new light. Opening in November 2022, Astra Lumina is a unique nighttime experience that puts you among the stars in the surrounding beauty. You’ll be able to embark on an enchanted night walk, which includes projections, lighting and music. This is an add-on experience, but you can save a few dollars if you buy your tickets ahead of time.

The views, music and food

Everything at Anakeesta is planned around the spectacular views and offering places to sit and take in all the natural beauty. The property is dotted with plenty of rocking chairs, benches and fire pits perfectly positioned to admire the surroundings.

Various live music acts entertain the crowds throughout the day, making this a great spot to relax with friends, hear some tunes and watch the sunset. There’s also a variety of places to enjoy food, from quick-service spots to elegant sit-down restaurants. Offerings include ice cream, pizza, smoked meats and American favorites.

Vista Gardens

Anakeesta was meant to be a densely forested park, but that all changed in November 2016 when a fire destroyed more than 15,000 acres of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the city of Gatlinburg. Every single tree was charred giving Anakeesta’s developers a blank canvas and a chance to create and design a special garden.

It’s an experimental sensory garden with the sounds of Mother Nature, cascading waterfalls and musical garden chimes. There’s also a memorial forest walk dedicated to the brave men and women who helped fight the historic fires of 2016, as well as the resilience and restoration of the Smoky Mountains.

10Best is a part of the USA TODAY Network — providing an authentically local point of view on destinations around the world — in addition to travel and lifestyle advice .

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: Anakeesta is quickly becoming one of Tennessee's most popular theme parks

Comments / 0

 

GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK

More
 

GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Where can the biggest bass be caught in Northeast Tennessee?

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee’s waterways are brimming with fish, and its lakes are home to some of the best bass fishing spots in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) divides the state into four regions, with most of East Tennessee and all of Northeast Tennessee falling into Region 4. The […]
TENNESSEE STATE
homecrux.com

Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee

Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
GATLINBURG, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

Weekend Ends with Fresh Tennessee Earthquake

Seismic activity for the weekend wrapped up with a fresh, albeit weak, earthquake in eastern Tennessee today. According to USGS, an earthquake rated as a magnitude 1.9 event rattled the area beneath Madisonville, Tennessee just inside of the Joyce Kilmer-Slickrock Wilderness. The earthquake hit at 7:52 am today, local time; the epicenter was roughly 10.4 km deep.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Theme Parks#Adventure Park#Travel Destinations
WATE

How to get a burn permit in East Tennessee

WATE) — As fall gets underway and the leaves begin to fall, it’s a good time to remember the rules around burning in East Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, debris burning is a primary cause of wildfires every year in the state. The division adds that fire can be an effective tool when used properly however the best intentions can produce disastrous results when safety precautions are not taken.
TENNESSEE STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Tennessee You Must Visit

Are you on a search for the best resorts in Tennessee? Well, look no further! This is the perfect place for you to start. Tennessee is obviously known for its music scene, high-quality whiskey, and the stunning views thanks to the Great Smokies! So, of course there means that there will be tons of luxury resorts in Tennessee around too!
visitmysmokies.com

Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee

Sevierville Tennessee is soon going to be home to one of the world’s largest convenience stores! This store is part of a chain that is simply called Buc-ee’s. Buc-ee’s are known for their clean bathrooms, plentiful gas pumps, and quirky snacks and gifts. There will be so much to explore in this large establishment that will serve people from all over! Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee:
SEVIERVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
tennesseelookout.com

“In God We Trust” license plates draw attention

Tennessee drivers can choose whether or not to include “In God We Trust” on their license plates when renewing this year, an option that is attracting controversy. In Nov. 2021, Gov. Bill Lee invited Tennesseans to vote on a new design. The resulting new, all-blue design for license plates replaced the old plates, which depicted the mountains of Tennessee — and based on an option they choose, drivers may be giving away clues about their religious beliefs.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

615K+
Followers
67K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy