Boston, MA

TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Yardbarker

Female Employee Accused Ime Udoka Of Making ‘Unwanted’ Comments

Udoka has been suspended for the season following what at first was reported as a consensual relationship between himself and the female staffer. But the woman told members of the organization that Udoka had made some unwelcome advances, leading to an internal investigation, Charania reported. The decision to suspend Udoka...
NBC Sports

What Warriors fans can expect from DiVincenzo in 2022-23 season

SAN FRANCISCO -- One way or another, multiple Warriors have found themselves as topics of conversation this offseason. Debate shows always will have something to say about Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins find themselves in that same lane now. Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman aren't too far behind.
NBC Sports

Iguodala jokingly 'blames' Warriors' core, Kerr for return

Andre Iguodala was faced with a difficult choice this offseason after winning his fourth NBA championship with the Warriors: To retire or not to retire?. His highly-anticipated decision came Friday as he announced he will, in fact, be returning to Golden State this season for his 19th year in the league -- and joked that some of those closest to him made it difficult to hang it up.
Yardbarker

Spurs hiring former WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree as assistant

The San Antonio Spurs have found a replacement of sorts for Becky Hammon. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Spurs are hiring former WNBA star Candice Dupree to be an assistant on head coach Gregg Popovich’s staff. The 15-year WNBA veteran retired after the 2021 season and proceeded to join the NBA Assistant Coaches Program (ACP).
NBC Sports

What Dubs fans can expect from JaMychal Green in 2022-23 season

JaMychal Green’s 3-point shooting percentage last season, 26.6, represents a tale of woe, of a man failing to meet his own historical standard. But Green, who spent last season with the Nuggets, says the reason behind his poor shooting in Denver won’t be a factor next season, when he’s a member of the defending NBA champion Warriors.
NBC Sports

Here's where Jayson Tatum ranks on ESPN's list of the NBA's best players

The debate over whether Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is a superstar ended last season. Tatum averaged career highs with 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists per game during the 2021-22 campaign. He was named an All-Star Game starter for the first time, while also earning his first ever All-NBA first team selection.
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp

Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
Yardbarker

3 hottest burning questions facing Cavs entering 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Cleveland Cavaliers made one of the biggest splashes in the NBA offseason. On a slow news week for NBA fans, the Cavaliers executed a massive trade to acquire shooting guard Donovan Mitchell to pair him with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. The quartet of Mitchell, Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen form four All-Star caliber players and a bright future for the youthful pieces of the nucleus.
NBC Sports

Iguodala's classic message to Steph after return to Warriors

After months of speculation, Warriors fans can breathe a sigh of relief now that Andre Iguodala has announced his intent to return to Golden State for one last season. In announcing his final season -- his 19th in the NBA -- Iguodala, a four-time NBA champion and 2015 NBA Finals MVP, shared that part of the reason he's still playing is for Steph Curry and to make sure Curry's prime years weren't wasted.
NBC Sports

Warriors fueled by perpetual disrespect in quest to repeat

SAN FRANCISCO – There’s always someone, a current or former NBA player, an analyst with a microphone, unable to resist pouring salt in the Warriors’ celebratory champagne. It has become, like barbecues and trips to the beach, a summer ritual. Win a chip, wait for the disrespect.
NBC Sports

Steph reacts to Giannis calling him NBA's best player

Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines around the NBA on Sunday by declaring Warriors superstar Steph Curry the NBA's best player. Curry didn't hear about Antetokounmpo's compliment until he spoke with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday. "Thanks for telling me that," Curry said to reporters with a smile. "Thank you,...
NBC Sports

Why Warriors camp has been 'eye-opener' to rookie Baldwin Jr.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. was caught off guard at the start of his first NBA training camp with the Warriors. Golden State's 2022 first-round pick was held out of summer league action with an ankle injury and finally is healthy and getting his first taste of action with his Warriors teammates.
