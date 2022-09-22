ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anyone home? Watch giant monitor lizard claw at window of Florida home

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
A giant monitor lizard trying to get into a Florida home. Frank Crowder/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX

Lizards come in all shapes and sizes, most of them of the smaller nature.

What Joycelyn Penson encountered while visiting her son's home in Orland was not small. Penson spotted (and nabbed video of) a gigantic, human-sized lizard big enough to take on an alligator.

In the video initially shared to her Facebook page , Penson wrote: "OMG! LOOK AT THIS! My son lives in Orlando, Fla. Really, it’s Apopka, Fla. Look at what came to pay him a visit today! It’s a Tegu lizard!"

The lizard, most likely a monitor lizard, is seen in the 40-second video trying to literally knock at the home's door and scratch at it by finding a way to get into the house while standing on a windowsill.

U.S. smuggler: California man pleads guilty to smuggling over 1,700 animals worth more than $739K

Monitor lizards are among the largest on the planet and sport long necks, powerful tails and claws, and well-developed limbs. The adult length of extant species ranges from 8 inches in some species, to over 10 feet in others.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Anyone home? Watch giant monitor lizard claw at window of Florida home

Comments

David Holmes
3d ago

I couldn't imagine waking up in the morning looking out my windows seeing that thing trying to get in there I bet you were on your your feet ready to scoop if he got through the window. good video

Reply
4
