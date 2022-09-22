ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa quiets doubters, Tom Brady and Bucs create them | PODCAST

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Week 2 of the NFL season was packed with comeback victories and lopsided results.

The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa put the world on notice going 2-0 to start the season after a big comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens. The Arizona Cardinals handed the Las Vegas Raiders a shocking home loss. And the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs overcame early deficits to snag wins of their own.

In Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers are 2-0, but the injuries on the offensive line are showing and Tom Brady was visibly upset last week. Without wide receiver Mike Evans, will the momentum continue?

The Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders are off to unexpectedly poor starts. Which team will break its losing ways?

OPINION: Tua Tagovailoa's breakout game puts NFL on notice about him and Dolphins' potent offense

PLAYOFF VIABILITY: Which NFL teams can survive 0-2 start to 2022 season?

NFL COACHES GRADES: Head of the class for Andy Reid, huge fail for Frank Reich

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

It's a Football Podcast!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa quiets doubters, Tom Brady and Bucs create them | PODCAST

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Frank Reich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Las Vegas Raiders#The New York Jets#Titans
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Taylor Decker thought the Lions would go for it on 4th down instead of trying a field goal

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is among the many who expected that Detroit head coach Dan Campbell would elect to go for it on 4th-and-4 late in the team’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. It’s easy to see why Decker would think that after Campbell had gone for it five previous times on fourth down in the game, successfully converting four.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

615K+
Followers
67K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy