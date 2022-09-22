More than 1 million Tesla cars and SUVs are getting recalled because the window motors are too strong. It sounds like an odd problem, unless your arm gets stuck in a window that’s going up. The recall is addressing the system that should automatically reverse the windows in case something, or someone, is caught. Tesla is not aware of any warranty claims or reports of crashes or injuries related to this recall and it can be fixed with an update.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO