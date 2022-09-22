Read full article on original website
Related
Nissan recalls 203,000 vehicles – how to get your model checked
NISSAN is recalling over 203,000 U.S. vehicles due to roll-away risks that can occur when a driver’s shifted in park. The massive recall applies to Nissan Frontier and Titan pickup trucks manufactured from 2020 to 2023. Nissan says that it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries stemming from...
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
Toyota reaches potential $150 million U.S. settlement over fuel pump recalls
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) reached a settlement potentially worth $150 million to resolve U.S. class-action litigation tied to recalls of about 3.36 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles whose defective fuel pumps could cause engines to stall.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Says NHTSA Needs To Stop Calling OTA Updates Recalls
On September 21, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Tesla will issue a safety recall for 1.1 million vehicles across all its model lines: Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X. The reason for the recall is the window automatic reversal system may not react...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tesla Recalls Another 1 Million Cars for Power Window Issue
More than 1 million Tesla cars and SUVs are getting recalled because the window motors are too strong. It sounds like an odd problem, unless your arm gets stuck in a window that’s going up. The recall is addressing the system that should automatically reverse the windows in case something, or someone, is caught. Tesla is not aware of any warranty claims or reports of crashes or injuries related to this recall and it can be fixed with an update.
Recall alert: Nissan recalls 203K pickups due to rollaway issues
Nissan has issued a recall of more than 203,000 pickup trucks after reports that they may roll away. The recall involves Nissan Frontier and Titan trucks from 2020 through 2023, The Associated Press reported. The company said a transmission parking pawl, which stops a vehicle from moving, may not engage...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
What vehicles are being recalled in September 2022: Ford, Jeep, Audi and Hyundai are among cars
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued recalls for the week of September 1 through 8, including vehicles from Ford, Jeep, Audi.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tesla Is Recalling 1.1 Million Vehicles — Here's Why
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the United States following reports of a potential issue with the vehicles’ window system. Although there haven’t been any claims of injury related to the problem, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall. Here’s what you need to know.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk calls on NHTSA to update terminology following 1M unit Tesla ‘recall’
Elon Musk called the NHTSA’s terminology of over-the-air software updates being used as recalls “outdated and inaccurate,” after the agency issued a recall on over one million Tesla EVs due to a window system malfunction. This morning, the NHTSA issued a Safety Recall Report for 1,096,762 Tesla...
Fast Company
Tesla just recalled one-third of all the cars it’s ever produced
Today, Tesla warned electric vehicle owners that if they’re betting people, the odds are pretty decent—about than 1 in 3—that their car has a glitch that could cause the power window to close on their fingers while automatically retracting. The U.S. government’s auto-safety regulator, the National Highway...
BBC
Tesla ordered to recall more than a million US cars
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million cars in the US because the windows might close too fast and pinch people's fingers. Documents produced by American regulators show the windows may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk criticised the description as a recall calling it...
teslarati.com
Tesla “recalls” over 1M cars over window issue that’s fixed with OTA update
Headlines today would likely show that Tesla is recalling almost 1.1 million cars over a safety issue with its vehicles’ windows. While the fault may sound grave to the layman, it should be noted that the issue is fixed with a simple over-the-air software update. As per a Safety...
5 of the Least Reliable Luxury Cars According to Consumer Reports
If you're planning to purchase a reliable luxury car, then it's important to research them beforehand. Here are five of the least reliable luxury cars according to Consumer Reports. The post 5 of the Least Reliable Luxury Cars According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Nissan recalls over 200,000 vehicles due to roll-away risk
Nissan Titan and Frontier owners should be aware of the company’s latest recall.
Recall alert: 1M Teslas recalled due to window system issue
Tesla has announced the recall of more than 1 million vehicles because of a problem with their automatic window reversal systems. The Associated Press reported that the windows may not do what they are intended to when the window hits an obstruction, violating the federal power window safety standards, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Nissan issues recall on 20,000 vehicles over steering hazard – how to get your vehicle checked
NISSAN has recalled over 20,000 cars due to a manufacturing defect that can suddenly cause the vehicles’ power steering to fail. The Japanese car maker’s recall applies to two models; its 2021 Kicks SUV and Versa sedan. If these Nissan models’ power steering fails, a driver may have...
electrek.co
Tesla’s giant ‘safety recall’ of 1 million vehicles is just another software update
The media has reported today on Tesla having to recall a massive number of electric vehicles in the US, but the fix for the “safety recall” is again just another software update that Tesla has already started to push. Earlier this year, NHTSA issued a series of recalls...
3 Things Consumer Reports Likes About the 2023 Subaru Legacy
Here's a look at the top three categories and features that Consumer Reports enjoyed in its overview of the 2023 Subaru Legacy. The post 3 Things Consumer Reports Likes About the 2023 Subaru Legacy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla's recall that wasn't: How Musk revolutionized the auto industry
The visionary CEO can fix problems in cars officially recalled by traffic safety authorities at the mere touch of a button. It's a "recall" by strict definition only.
Comments / 0