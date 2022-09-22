ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

electrek.co

‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?

Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
insideevs.com

MotorBiscuit

Tesla Recalls Another 1 Million Cars for Power Window Issue

More than 1 million Tesla cars and SUVs are getting recalled because the window motors are too strong. It sounds like an odd problem, unless your arm gets stuck in a window that’s going up. The recall is addressing the system that should automatically reverse the windows in case something, or someone, is caught. Tesla is not aware of any warranty claims or reports of crashes or injuries related to this recall and it can be fixed with an update.
960 The Ref

Recall alert: Nissan recalls 203K pickups due to rollaway issues

Nissan has issued a recall of more than 203,000 pickup trucks after reports that they may roll away. The recall involves Nissan Frontier and Titan trucks from 2020 through 2023, The Associated Press reported. The company said a transmission parking pawl, which stops a vehicle from moving, may not engage...
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Fatherly

Fast Company

BBC

102.5 The Bone

Recall alert: 1M Teslas recalled due to window system issue

Tesla has announced the recall of more than 1 million vehicles because of a problem with their automatic window reversal systems. The Associated Press reported that the windows may not do what they are intended to when the window hits an obstruction, violating the federal power window safety standards, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
