How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers

For the second time in the last seven days, the Cleveland Browns are slated to host a home game at FirstEnergy Stadium. This time against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

The Browns had a quick turnaround time from their last game on Sunday, a loss to the Jets, 31-30. The final two minutes of the game caused an implosion on the defense where everything went wrong for Cleveland.

As for the Steelers, they come in seeking revenge from their Sunday afternoon loss against the New England Patriots. Mentor native and current quarterback for Pittsburgh Mitch Trubisky went 21-for-33 with 168 yards. Additionally, he had one touchdown and one interception in his last outing.

Both teams look to clean up their mistakes in preparation for the primetime showdown.

You can catch the game on News 5, with the Medical Mutual Pregame Show starting at 7 p.m. Jon Doss, Carly Mascitti, Camryn Justice, Hanford Dixon, Je’Rod Cherry and Nathan Zegura break down everything you need to know before kick-off.

The game will air on News 5 at 8:15 p.m. You can also tune in on Amazon Prime.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

Fans are putting the loss behind them in preparation for the game against Pittsburgh.

