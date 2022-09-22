ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheap Eats: La Poblanita

By Serese Cole
 3 days ago
A good way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month is to get a taste of Latin culture.

La Poblanita opened its doors in 2019. Since then, the owners' mission has been to keep their culture alive through their rich, authentic food.

3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole got a tasty tour of Mexico in this week's Cheap Eats.

It's a cozy space that serves traditional Mexican dishes.

"We found this little place, and it felt like comfort — it felt like home," said owner Indalecio Penaloza. "It's a piece of Mexico we bring from there to here."

It's just what Indalecio and Elizabeth Penaloza had in mind when they opened up the place.

"This is what we call a mom and me restaurant," Indalecio said with a smile.

His mother Elizabeth is from Puebla, Mexico.

"A lot of my friends and family look up to my mom and what she's done for our culture — being a Hispanic woman. This is the queen," Indalecio said proudly.

The queen taught her prince, nicknamed Indy, how to make all the food she cooked growing up.

"You grew up on this food!" said Serese.

"That's why we're all filled with a little extra love," said Indy.

The love is what they hope to deliver to tables every day.

One labor of love the duo prepared is their Mole Poblano.

The chocolate sauce has nearly 40 ingredients and takes 30 hours to prepare.

When the sweet sauce is done, mom adds the chicken while Indy works the homemade tortillas. It all comes together perfectly and is served with rice and beans.

Indy says it's one of his favorites.

Speaking of favorites, the Fuego Tacos are the customers' top pick.

"It doesn't matter the time of day. Either the first order or the last order is the Fuego Tacos," he laughed.

The key is how the tacos are prepared. They are tried and true.

"I've taste-tested this taco 17 times before I felt comfortable selling it," Indy admitted.

Once the shells are coated just right, he adds the birria, onions and cilantro.

Kids who come here know these tacos by another name.

"The Ooey Gooey Cheese Monster," Indy laughed.

The grand finale was the Chilaquiles. It's steak and eggs, Mexican style.

"She'll start the dish and I'll finish it," Indy explained.

Mom drops tortillas chips in the fryer while Indy grills the steak and onions.

You also get two eggs and a sauce, red or green.

The result is a plate full of goodness.

"This is what we call a traditional Chilaquiles — very soft. The whole thing should melt in your mouth," he explained.

The delicious Mexican meals and cozy environment make you feel welcome — just how Indy hoped.

"I wanted you to feel invited," he smiled.

It's a delicious sample of Mexico.

"You may have eaten at this place or this place but let me take your taste buds over the horizon, come try my place," Indy smiled.

La Poblanita is at 2322 South 20th Street. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday.

The Fuego Tacos are only sold Tuesdays through Fridays.

The Fuego Tacos are $3.25. (The consommé is extra)

The Mole Poblano is $13.00.

Chilaquiles are $12.50.

Watch for specials and Indy's newest creation coming soon called the VIP Taco on their Facebook page.

The restaurant, like many in our area, is short-staffed right now.

So you're asked to bring your patience along when you dine.

