ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

MD Congressional Delegation Urges Administration to Kick-Start New Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab Stock Assessment

By Southern Maryland Chronicle News Desk
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kkywk_0i5oOmSv00

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01), Anthony G. Brown (MD-04), Jamie B. Raskin (MD-08), and David Trone (MD-06) today urged U.S. Department of Commerce leadership to initiate a new benchmark stock assessment for the Chesapeake Bay blue crab population, in line with the recommendations of leading scientists and fisheries managers.

Following the lowest-ever blue crab population estimates in this year’s winter dredge survey, the Members of Congress called for expedient action to be undertaken using funding from the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

“The 2022 [winter dredge] survey demonstrates the complexity of the blue crab fishery. This year saw the Bay’s lowest number of crabs observed (227 million crabs) in the survey’s history. Approximately 97 million mature female crabs were estimated to be present in the Bay at the start of the 2022 crabbing season, which is above the abundance threshold of 72.5 million adult females, but well below the target of 196 million,” the Members of Congress wrote. “While these results suggest that the blue crab population is not depleted relative to the reference points, worryingly, juvenile abundance has not responded to increases in female abundance as expected. Current, comprehensive information is needed to understand this disconnect, as well as to identify and address other factors attributed to the low overall population, including water quality, changes in weather patterns associated with climate change, habitat loss, and predation, including by invasive species such as blue catfish and northern snakehead.”

“Sound management of the species is vital to ensure the sustainability of this natural resource, which supports commercial, recreational, and subsistence fisheries,” the Members affirm. “We express our full support for a new benchmark stock assessment, as recommended in the Chesapeake Bay Stock Assessment Committee (CBSAC) 2022 Blue Crab Advisory Report.”

The Chesapeake Bay Stock Assessment Committee is an advisory group under the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Sustainable Fisheries Goal Implementation Team. The Maryland DNR, Virginia Marine Resource Commission, and the Potomac River Fisheries Commission each have a representative on this team to discuss fishery policies, including blue crab management.

This committee has met each year since 1997 to review the results of annual Chesapeake Bay blue crab surveys and develop management advice for the three jurisdictions, summarized in an annual report.

The 2022 Blue Crab Advisory Report released in July included a new recommendation to update the 2011 benchmark stock assessment.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kweisi Mfume
Person
Chris Van Hollen
Person
John Sarbanes
Person
Anthony G. Brown
Person
Ben Cardin
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy