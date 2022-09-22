ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Court to decide by weekend on counting mail-in votes early

By Capital News Service
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKTOD_0i5oOlaC00

ROCKVILLE—On Fr iday, the Montgomery County Circuit Court will decide whether to allow Maryland poll workers to begin counting mail-in ballots for the November 8 election early.

Judge James Bonifant heard arguments Tuesday morning from attorneys for the Maryland State Board of Elections to allow the hundreds of thousands of expected mail-in ballots to be counted as early as Oct. 1 to avoid delays in determining the winners in the fall contests.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox voiced opposition to a proposal to allow earlier counting of mail-in ballots during a hearing Tuesday in Montgomery County Circuit Count. The Maryland State Board of Elections says the change is needed to speed up election results, while Cox claims it would damage the integrity of the process. Credit: Emmett Gartner / Capital News Service

Attorneys for Maryland Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox, who is challenging the petition, argued against the change.

Election board members said the current rule of waiting to count votes until the Thursday after the election will “leave local, statewide, and even federal contests without certified results until late December 2022 or early January 2023.”

The General Assembly passed a bill, HB862, in May that would have allowed counting mail-in ballots up to eight business days before the first day of early voting. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the bill.

Cox has said he opposed the change in counting the votes because it may jeopardize the integrity of the election.

“This is a day about conserving our constitutional and legal integrity in Maryland,” Cox said at a press conference outside the court.

Cox’s opponent, Democrat Wes Moore, supports changing how mail-in ballots are counted.

“We agree with Gov. Hogan and the bi-partisan state board of elections to authorize early canvassing, which will support our election workers and ensure that Maryland voters have timely, accurate election results without unnecessary and avoidable delays,” said Moore spokesperson Carter Elliott, IV.

Cox’s attorneys, however, claimed they were not opposing the petition’s content. Instead, they said they object because the change would bypass the Maryland General Assembly’s constitutional mandate to amend election laws.

“This is not a determination of whether the ideas the board of elections is posing are good,” said Ed Hartman, an Annapolis lawyer representing Cox. “That is not for the court to decide.”

“The General Assembly has already convened about that thoroughly… but the governor vetoed that bill.”

CNS reporter Timothy Elijah Dashiell contributed to this story. This article is republished with permission from CNSMaryland.org .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law

SACRAMENTO -- Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo.While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the pandemic, occasionally, a student entering first grade at Golden Empire didn't attend kindergarten at all, Randazzo said. Nearly two-thirds of students at the Sacramento school are English learners."Those kids just start out having to climb uphill," she said. "They need a lot of support to be successful."Randazzo always...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Hispanic Community in Charles County & the DMV Panel discussion set for Oct. 13

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting a panel discussion at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13, at Thomas Stone High School. The Hispanic Community of Charles County and the DMV: A panel discussion about its History and future will be moderated by Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D. Gustavo Torres, executive director of CASA, the […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy