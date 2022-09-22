ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Mary’s releases 2022 State of the County video

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
 3 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, MD Citizens wanting to learn more about progress made by the county during the last fiscal year and hear about FY2023 budget highlights can now view the 2022 State of the County video report. The video highlights key projects and initiatives undertaken during FY2022 and looks ahead to projects currently underway in St. Mary’s County.

Citizens may view the 2022 State of the County video report on the Public Information Office webpage at https://www.stmarysmd.com/pio/stateofthecounty/ ; a copy of the Executive Summary is also available for viewing and downloading.

MDA Reminds Rural Marylanders to Expect an Increase in Low-Flying Planes Due to Fall Cover Crop Planting

ANNAPOLIS, MD (Sept. 21, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is reminding citizens in rural areas to expect an increase in low-flying airplanes or helicopters through Oct. 10, 2022, due to the aerial seeding of small grains. Farmers enrolled in Maryland’s Cover Crop Program use this method of seeding in their fields to help protect water quality […]
MARYLAND STATE
Area Libraries Celebrate Annual One Maryland One Book Program

One Maryland One Book, Maryland’s statewide reading project, is underway throughout Southern Maryland through October. The initiative is designed to encourage everyone in the state to read and discuss one book chosen by the educational nonprofit Maryland Humanities. This year’s selection, “What’s Mine and Yours” by Naima Coster, exemplifies the 2022 theme of New Beginnings. […]
MARYLAND STATE
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

