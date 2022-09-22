In recent months I have been attending Saratoga Springs’ Board of Education meetings. At first I thought of it as a learning opportunity, an attempt to better understand the Board and its various relationships with the community, and how those partnerships played out in the schools. It was the topic of school safety that drew me in - one that most parents put great importance on, especially considering the current climate. I thought common sense and compromise could prevail on the matter of bringing Student Resource Officers (SROs) to the elementary schools. I could not be sadder to report that it has only proven to be incredibly divisive.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO