ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) review: Improved in almost every way

By Christian de Looper
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHBiJ_0i5oO31b00

The AirPods Pro have long been hailed as some of the best true wireless earbuds out there, and frankly, there’s no better option for Apple users who want to be able to easily switch between devices and avoid third-party apps. Apple, however, is making the best wireless earbud option even better — and has launched a second generation of AirPods Pro that build on the originals in some meaningful ways, while keeping what users loved.

Do the new earbuds warrant an upgrade for those who already have the original model? And is the noise cancellation on offer here truly two times as good? I’ve been using the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) to find out.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) design

First thing’s first — the second-generation AirPods Pro look pretty much the same as the originals did. There are some slight tweaks to the design, but you won’t get the rumored stemless design. I don’t see that as a huge downside — I really like the stem controls for the AirPods, and at this point everyone is used to how they look. I’m sure one day we’ll get stemless AirPods Pro earbuds, but until then, I still like the overall look of the AirPods Pro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRFnk_0i5oO31b00

As mentioned, however, there are some changes — to both the actual earbuds and to the charging case. The earbuds themselves now have smaller vents and sensors, which doesn’t really matter all that much as they’re hidden when you’re wearing them.

The charging case now has a lanyard loop on the right side, so it’s easier to connect them to a backpack or something else. And, it’s now IPX4 water-resistant, so if you get caught in the rain, you won’t have to worry about the case or the case’s internals getting damaged. Perhaps more important is the speaker grille on the bottom of the case. We’ll get into why that matters a little more later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTdfF_0i5oO31b00

In the box, you’ll get the same accessories except for a new pair of extra small ear tips. I didn’t need these, but some will appreciate the smaller tips.

Generally, you’d be hard-pressed to tell the different between the two side-by-side. It’s possible — but they’re clearly still AirPods Pro, and they look as such.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) features and battery

There are a few new features on offer by the second-generation AirPods Pro. All the features you know and love from the originals are here, plus some new ones that could really come in handy.

Let’s start with what’s still here. You’ll still get automatic switching that allows you to automatically switch between your signed-in devices as needed. And, you’ll still get support for wireless charging — except that now, you can wirelessly charge through a traditional Qi charger, or through a MagSafe or Apple Watch charger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48AcH5_0i5oO31b00

We mentioned the speaker grille, and that comes in handy. The AirPods Pro case now plays sounds when you’re low on battery or when you’ve successfully paired your device. Even better than that is that it can play sounds when you’re using Find My. The case now has an ultra wideband chip in it, so you can use Apple’s Precision Finding feature to track your AirPods down if you lose them, and play a sound from the case to make the finding process even easier.

The stem offers new features too. Now, you can use the stems to control volume, and I found that it was very easy to do so. I really appreciate that there are now volume controls here — it was one of the big downsides to the original AirPods Pro earbuds, and now, you don’t really have to take your iPhone out of your pocket if you don’t want to.

The battery life on the AirPods Pro is improved too. It’s up to six hours of continuous listening with noise-cancellation enabled, which is quite good. With the charging case, you’ll get up to an impressive 30 hours — so even though charging is easier, you may not need to charge that much.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) comfort

Wearing the second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds is exactly the same as wearing the original AirPods Pro — which is a good thing. I find them to be among the more comfortable earbuds out there, and preserving the same shape means that they remain as comfortable as before. They’re also quite good at staying in your ears — and I even run with them from time to time with no issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bALso_0i5oO31b00

New for the AirPods Pro are a pair of extra small ear tips. I didn’t need these and didn’t test them — but their inclusion may help ensure that the earbuds fit well in different ear shapes. The extra small ear tips fit on the previous-generation AirPods Pro too — but Apple has stopped selling the previous-generation AirPods Pro, so any you find in stores or second-hand will not come with extra small ear tips.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) sound quality

Apple says that the audio quality of the AirPods is better too — in a number of different ways. Sure, music will sound better, but the company also claims noise cancelation that’s two times as good, and has introduced a new adaptive transparency mode.

Indeed, the headphones do sound better in normal listening. According to Apple, the new AirPods Pro headphones boast a custom-built driver and amplifier to deliver a better-quality audio experience. And, you can take advantage of Apple’s personalized audio feature that uses your TrueDepth-equipped iPhone to take a scan of your specific ear shape. This was available before, but now also impacts how Spatial Audio sounds — making the immersive listening mode a little more personalized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptrtv_0i5oO31b00

Generally, I found bass to be a little fuller and deeper, and perhaps a little more clarity in the high-end. The changes aren’t radical, and if you didn’t like the previous-generation AirPods Pro, the second-generation model won’t change your mind. But most will find the audio quality perfectly acceptable here.

Apple claims that the noise cancelation on the second-generation AirPods Pro is two times as good. It’s a little hard to quantify that, but it is indeed a lot better. Apple has gone from already offering among the best noise cancelation in earbuds, to being head and shoulders above the competition. Truly, it’s very good — and definitely a huge step forward over the original AirPods Pro.

Transparency mode has gotten an update too. Apple has introduced a new “adaptive transparency” mode, which will automatically dim audio if there’s a sudden loud burst of sound. This helos prevent hearing damage from overly loud sounds. Apple’s example is if you walk into a construction zone, but there are plenty of other situations that this could come in handy.

Conclusions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWDfu_0i5oO31b00

The second-generation AirPods Pro represent a relatively big upgrade. I appreciate the fact that you’ll get better Find My support, a slightly better audio quality, and better battery life. To me, however, the killer upgrade comes in the form of better noise cancelation. Regardless, those features may or may not be worth upgrading from the previous-generation AirPods Pro for you, but if these will be your first AirPods Pro, you’re in for a treat.

The competition

The biggest competition comes from the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. If you’re an Apple user, however, I highly recommend going for the AirPods Pro.

Should I buy the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)?

Yes. The best earbuds for Apple users are now even better.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Best iPad deal: Amazon has cut the price of a 64GB 9th Generation Apple iPad to under $280 - and features include a 12MP front camera, 10.2-inch screen and all-day battery life

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Whether you want to improve your school set-up or you just want a cleaner way of making video calls,...
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro comparison: What's different?

Apple's new AirPods Pro 2, also known as AirPods Pro (2nd generation), are the 2022 successor to the original 2019 AirPods Pro. At first glance these two sets of true wireless earbuds are virtually indistinguishable. So let's take a close look at the details and compare them, finding out exactly what's new, and whether you should upgrade…
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpods#High End Audio#Samsung Galaxy#Design
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Ahead of New AirPods Pro Launch, Apple Drops $70 Discount on Latest Model

Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the current AirPods Pro are 28 percent off at Amazon right now ahead of the new AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) launch later this month. Regularly $249, the new AirPods discount brings them down to just $179.99 — that’s $70 off and one of the lowest prices we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). Buy: Apple AirPods Pro $179.99 This discount is...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Music
9to5Mac

Four features we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro

Apple is expected to announce a new generation of the iPad Pro in the rumored October event. As it’s been months since rumors about this tablet started, there are some features that are very likely to be available with this new generation of iPad Pro. Read on as we round up four of them that we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to record phone calls on your iPhone

Can you secretly record your iPhone conversations? Well, sort of. It’s the bread and butter of every TV courtroom drama. The guilty person gets caught out confessing the crime in a secretly taped phone call. But if you think you can record all your phone calls on your iPhone, you need to reconsider that strategy. First, there is no built-in call recorder on the iPhone. Secondly, laws worldwide about call recording vary wildly. You may live in a country or a state where call recording is outright banned, or you must inform the other side they’re being taped. Assuming you have consent from the other caller to record the call, here are some options to record phone calls on an iPhone.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro boosts 5G speeds with a brand new modem

While some Apple fans upgrade to the newest iPhone the second it’s available, others prefer to wait and see how the early adopters respond. The iPhone 14 is a capable smartphone, but does it really warrant an upgrade from an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13? Well, if your number one concern is 5G speeds, then the iPhone 14 is worth considering.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Today’s deals: $30 Echo Show 5, $150 off MacBook Air, NFL apparel, $199 Apple Watch SE, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Today is only the first day of autumn… but it seems like Black Friday is already here! There are so many outstanding daily deals available on Thursday, September 22, you’ll think it’s a major holiday. And we’re going to showcase all of our favorite sales right here in this big roundup.
NFL
CNET

Got an iPhone? Lock Down These 3 Security Settings Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. As your iPhone becomes increasingly integral to your life and identity, so does the need to keep your data stored on the phone safe. While you're locking down your Gmail account, your Facebook page and your browser, don't neglect your iPhone just because you already have Face ID or Touch ID setup.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22

@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro cases for your pre-order

At Apple's Far Out event, the company released the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, part of a new iPhone 14 range that also includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. A fully illuminated, always-on screen, featuring the headlining new interface feature Dynamic Island, visible widgets that fade in and out of the Lock Screen, brand new hues, and a 48-megapixel camera, are hallmarks of the new design. Like all high-end smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro is pricey — starting at $999 — so a quality case to protect your phone and enhance its natural beauty and features, is a must. Here are a few that we recommend.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Today’s deals: $199 Apple Watch SE, free Echo Dot, first AirPods Pro 2 deal, $5 smart plugs, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. There are so many fantastic deals available on Wednesday, September 21. But there are some particularly impressive offers that we know our readers will love. That’s why we rounded them all up right here in this article. Several of these hot sales are sellout risks though, so you’ll want to move quickly or you could miss out.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Huge iPhone 15 leak surfaces online

Although Apple only launched the iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab) a couple of weeks ago, rumors are already circulating about an iPhone 15. There’s been a huge leak surfacing online, via the usually reliable @LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab). The leak tells us several things about next...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

342K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy