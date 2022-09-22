ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

YOUR MANCHESTER: Book is a window into the town’s past

“What is a fascinating thing you know about the town?” my third-grade granddaughter asked. “I mean something so different I would go, ‘wow.’”. “Did you know that there was and maybe still is a tooth tree inside Manchester?”. “A tooth tree — wow,” she responded. “What...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

EVENTS: Take a walk in historic Talcottville

A fall foliage walk that takes in Talcottville history will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. beginning in the Talcottville section of Vernon. Walkers are asked to meet in the parking lot at Talcottville Congregational Church, 10 Elm Hill Road, Vernon, for the moderately-paced, two-hour, 3-mile loop hike.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Big E is off to a record start

WEST SPRINGFIELD — It was a great opening week at The Big E for Rachael Gately, owner of Pink Knob Farm in Somers, whose dorset and texel sheep were presented in competition Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday. “On Saturday we had a reserve champion ram and junior champion ewe,” she...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hartford, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
West Hartford, CT
Journal Inquirer

Diaz wins twice as Windsor tops East Hartford

Victoria Diaz was a double-winner as the Warriors won a CCC meet at home. The junior took the 50 and 100 freestyle races for Windsor (4-0). Sophia Caldwell (200 freestyle), Caysee Venturini (100 butterfly), Althea Grace (100 backstroke) and Leila Vazquez (100 breaststroke) won individual races for the hosts. Teammate Mia Fitzsimmons won diving.
WINDSOR, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Holiday
Journal Inquirer

Trailer accident backs up Route 2 traffic

GLASTONBURY — A single-car accident involving a trailer blocked traffic along Route 2 eastbound Friday afternoon. Fire Chief Michael Thurz said at around 1:30 p.m., a car towing a trailer down Route 2 “jackknifed,” blocking both lanes of traffic in the area of Exit 8. Thurz said...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Rufrano’s final move gives him win No. 2

STAFFORD — It was a last lap that Marcello Rufrano will remember for a long time. He was trailing Troy Talman heading into the final lap of the 40-lap SK Modified feature at Stafford Motor Speedway here Friday when he decided to go for broke. By the time the...
STAFFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Theaters#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Emerson S Bar
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury gets revenge on Southington

Evelyn Brenton and the Glastonbury High girls volleyball team started the 2022 season on a sour note when they were swept by Southington Sept. 8. The Guardians gained a measure of revenge Friday night. Brenton had 12 kills, 11 digs, five blocks, and two aces to lead Glastonbury to a...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man sentenced for Tolland burglary

A young man pleaded guilty to several charges Friday in Vernon Superior Court in connection with an incident in Tolland last year. In the incident, Malik Price, 20, of Hartford, pulled a gun on a resident who was trying to stop a burglary, and then intentionally crashed into a state police cruiser as he and others fled the scene.
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

2 dead in I-91 wrong-way driver accident

WINDSOR — Part of Interstate 91 was closed early this morning after a wrong-way driver hit another vehicle, causing two fatalities, state police said. Dominique Nicole Loiselle, of Brighton, Massachusetts, and James L. Bowen of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, both 25-years-old, were traveling in a Nissan Altima headed south in the northbound lane when their car struck a tractor-trailer head-on. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.
BRIGHTON, MA
Journal Inquirer

Police officer struck by car in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A police officer was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon while directing traffic during construction near the intersection of South Main Street and Charter Oak Street. Police say a black Infiniti SUV struck the officer just after 1 p.m. and fled from the scene. The officer sustained...
MANCHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Journal Inquirer

Silver Lane projects set to build

EAST HARTFORD — Two major developments in the Silver Lane Corridor have been approved by the town, allowing them to seek permits and start building. The Concourse Park residential development, to be built on the old Showcase Cinemas site, was approved at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Sept. 14.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Jones declines to take stand for cross-examination

WATERBURY — Podcaster Alex Jones declined to testify Friday in the Superior Court hearing on how much money he owes the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown for harm he caused them by his lies that the massacre didn’t happen. Jones...
NEWTOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Stricker powers South Windsor past McMahon

Jack Stricker and the South Windsor High boys soccer team faced a stiff non-league test when it went up against Brien McMahon in the FCIAC vs. CCC Challenge Friday. The senior made sure that the Bobcats passed with flying colors. Stricker’s second-half penalty kick lifted South Windsor to a 3-2...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Canton shuts out Suffield

CANTON 5, SUFFIELD 0. Gabbie DelSanto scored two goals as the visiting Warriors picked up a NCCC win at Ted Beneski Field. Molly McLennan, Mary DeRitis and Violet Savickas also scored for Canton (3-2-0-0). Goalie Izzy Sorrow stopped eight shots for the Wildcats (2-4-1-0), who are at Granby Thursday.
CANTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy