Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
KDRV
Hazardous materials drop-off day left explosives to manage in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A hazardous material drop-off day in Grants Pass left some potentially very hazardous material today: an explosive hazard. Grants Pass Fire/Rescue (GPFR) says a pound container of toxic material dropped off at Southern Oregon Sanitation turned out to be "an explosive hazard." It says the drop-off...
kqennewsradio.com
COW CREEK PLANS PRESCRIBED BURN ON TRIBAL LANDS
The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday. The burn will take place in two areas between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5. One is on the east side of the freeway in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Citizens voice concern over Cottage Grove police officers’ use of force
September 22 - Cottage Grove Police Department (CGPD) officers’ use of force took place during a welfare check for Alexander Harrelson, a mentally ill, schizophrenic man known by police in the area on Sept. 1, 2022. The incident was recorded in The Sentinel’s police log on Sept. 8, occurring at approximately 2:45 p.m., with multiple callers alarming dispatch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBY
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for eastern Lane County due to wildfire smoke
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek fire, The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has extended an air quality advisory for eastern Lane County until further notice. According to the agency, the fire will continue to negatively affect air quality in Oakridge and Westfir...
KCBY
Goodwill collecting donations for Red Cross to aid those affected by wildfires
Goodwill will be collecting and matching donations in local stores for the American Red Cross to help people affected by western wildfires. From Sunday, September 25 to Saturday, October 1, stores in Brookings, Cottage Grove, Eugene, Florence, Junction City, North Bend, and Springfield will collect donations by rounding up customers' purchases, or anyone can come in and make a donation at any register.
kqennewsradio.com
COVID-19 CASES JUMP WAY UP IN COUNTY
COVID-19 cases in Douglas County were up by 89 percent this week versus the previous seven-day period. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network said the county had 187 cases in the week ending Wednesday. That is an increase from the 99 cases reported the week before. No COVID-19 deaths...
KCBY
Eugene PD hold 5k fundraiser for Special Olympics athletes
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Run with the Cops 5k was held Sunday at Dorris Ranch, held in partnership with law enforcement torch run and Eugene Springfield Special Olympics. The fundraising event looks to help raise money for Special Olympics athletes in the area. With Law enforcement from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBY
Oakridge and Westfir residents experience hazardous air quality due to Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — “It’s back up into the 300s-400s, completely smoked out now,” said Oakridge resident Leslie Havner. “I can’t see any of the mountains or trees beyond my own yard.”. As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, Oakridge and Westfir residents are...
KTVL
Fire crews in Grants Pass find explosive hazardous materials at annual waste drop-off day
GRANTS PASS — Fire crews in Grants Pass found explosive hazardous materials which were dropped off at Southern Oregon Sanitation during the annual Hazardous Materials drop-off day. The annual event allows residents to drop off up to one cubic yard of Household Hazardous Waste like old cleaning supplies, pesticides,...
KCBY
Bay Area Hospital offering free head and neck cancer screenings this weekend
COOS BAY, Ore. — Bay Area Hospital will offer free head and neck screenings to the public this weekend. Volunteer dentists and physicians will be on hand with hundreds of patients expected. Doctors at the Bay Area Cancer Center in Coos Bay say head and neck cancers are easily...
centraloregondaily.com
Cops shoot, kill Grants Pass resident during suspect search
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say Grants Pass police killed a resident while chasing a suspect from a city park into a neighborhood after a suspicious-activity call. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police responded to the call around 8 p.m. Monday and came upon a suspect, who fled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tiny Coos Bay positions itself as an answer to global freight bottlenecks
Lots in the north point of Coos Bay were once piled high with lumber, as ships waited by the docks to take wood products overseas. But today, many of Oregon’s lumber mills have contracted or closed. With them have gone the ships by the dock, and many working-age locals have moved away, too.
kqennewsradio.com
PAIR CITED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT
Roseburg Police cited two women following an alleged harassment incident on Thursday night. A report from RPD said just before 9:40 p.m. a 24-year old and a 48-year old allegedly fought with other at a residence in the 700 block of West Pilger Street. Both were cited for harassment and were released at the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Wednesday. A report from RPD said at 3:15 p.m. the 78-year old allegedly drove his pickup into some landscaping which caused it to high center, at the intersection of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard and Northeast Rocky Ridge Drive. The report said the man was so intoxicated he was unable to comprehend standard field sobriety tests. He consented to a blood draw and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where that blood draw was obtained.
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
KCBY
MISSING: Grants Pass police searching for endangered 13-year-old
Grants Pass, ORE. — The Grants Pass Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing endangered juvenile. 13-year-old Malykai Trevino was last seen by his parent around 10:30 last night, when he snuck out of his residence. Malykai is about 5'9" and 140 lbs...
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL ROSEBURG MAN AFTER SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Roseburg man following an incident Sunday. A DCSO report said at 5:00 p.m. a 19-year old was allegedly intoxicated when he started pushing and punching a victim in the 200 block of Palmdale Avenue in Green. The victim had to pin the suspect on the ground at one point. The suspect then allegedly ran to the kitchen and yelled to the victim that he was grabbing a knife to stab him. The victim left the house out of fear and locked himself in a trailer on the property. The suspect then punched a window in the trailer out, though no knife was ever seen.
kpic
Ghost guns seized after two different shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
kqennewsradio.com
THREE CITED FOR LITTERING NEAR A WATERWAY
Three people were cited for littering near a waterway early Tuesday, in two separate incidents. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:00 a.m. a 54-year old transient was contacted near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The man had a camp set up on the old train trestle, which is now a walking bridge directly over Deer Creek. Debris was spread over an area of forty feet in length and almost the complete width of the bridge. The trash appeared to amount to about five pickup truck loads. The transient was cited and instructed to clean up the huge mess.
Comments / 1