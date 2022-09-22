ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COW CREEK PLANS PRESCRIBED BURN ON TRIBAL LANDS

The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday. The burn will take place in two areas between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5. One is on the east side of the freeway in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Citizens voice concern over Cottage Grove police officers’ use of force

September 22 - Cottage Grove Police Department (CGPD) officers’ use of force took place during a welfare check for Alexander Harrelson, a mentally ill, schizophrenic man known by police in the area on Sept. 1, 2022. The incident was recorded in The Sentinel’s police log on Sept. 8, occurring at approximately 2:45 p.m., with multiple callers alarming dispatch.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KCBY

Goodwill collecting donations for Red Cross to aid those affected by wildfires

Goodwill will be collecting and matching donations in local stores for the American Red Cross to help people affected by western wildfires. From Sunday, September 25 to Saturday, October 1, stores in Brookings, Cottage Grove, Eugene, Florence, Junction City, North Bend, and Springfield will collect donations by rounding up customers' purchases, or anyone can come in and make a donation at any register.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COVID-19 CASES JUMP WAY UP IN COUNTY

COVID-19 cases in Douglas County were up by 89 percent this week versus the previous seven-day period. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network said the county had 187 cases in the week ending Wednesday. That is an increase from the 99 cases reported the week before. No COVID-19 deaths...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Eugene PD hold 5k fundraiser for Special Olympics athletes

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Run with the Cops 5k was held Sunday at Dorris Ranch, held in partnership with law enforcement torch run and Eugene Springfield Special Olympics. The fundraising event looks to help raise money for Special Olympics athletes in the area. With Law enforcement from the...
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Cops shoot, kill Grants Pass resident during suspect search

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say Grants Pass police killed a resident while chasing a suspect from a city park into a neighborhood after a suspicious-activity call. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police responded to the call around 8 p.m. Monday and came upon a suspect, who fled...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR CITED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT

Roseburg Police cited two women following an alleged harassment incident on Thursday night. A report from RPD said just before 9:40 p.m. a 24-year old and a 48-year old allegedly fought with other at a residence in the 700 block of West Pilger Street. Both were cited for harassment and were released at the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH

A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Wednesday. A report from RPD said at 3:15 p.m. the 78-year old allegedly drove his pickup into some landscaping which caused it to high center, at the intersection of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard and Northeast Rocky Ridge Drive. The report said the man was so intoxicated he was unable to comprehend standard field sobriety tests. He consented to a blood draw and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where that blood draw was obtained.
ROSEBURG, OR
Klamath Alerts

MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KCBY

MISSING: Grants Pass police searching for endangered 13-year-old

Grants Pass, ORE. — The Grants Pass Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing endangered juvenile. 13-year-old Malykai Trevino was last seen by his parent around 10:30 last night, when he snuck out of his residence. Malykai is about 5'9" and 140 lbs...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL ROSEBURG MAN AFTER SUNDAY INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Roseburg man following an incident Sunday. A DCSO report said at 5:00 p.m. a 19-year old was allegedly intoxicated when he started pushing and punching a victim in the 200 block of Palmdale Avenue in Green. The victim had to pin the suspect on the ground at one point. The suspect then allegedly ran to the kitchen and yelled to the victim that he was grabbing a knife to stab him. The victim left the house out of fear and locked himself in a trailer on the property. The suspect then punched a window in the trailer out, though no knife was ever seen.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Ghost guns seized after two different shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

THREE CITED FOR LITTERING NEAR A WATERWAY

Three people were cited for littering near a waterway early Tuesday, in two separate incidents. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:00 a.m. a 54-year old transient was contacted near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The man had a camp set up on the old train trestle, which is now a walking bridge directly over Deer Creek. Debris was spread over an area of forty feet in length and almost the complete width of the bridge. The trash appeared to amount to about five pickup truck loads. The transient was cited and instructed to clean up the huge mess.
ROSEBURG, OR

