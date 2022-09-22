RONCEVERTE (WVDN) – Bree Runyon will travel to Bristol, Va., this weekend to compete in the Miss Speculator America National Pageant.

Runyon is the 5-year-old daughter of James and Lavana Runyon of Ronceverte. She is in kindergarten at Ronceverte Elementary.

She is a member of Rhema Christian Center R.O.C.K., a Girl Scout and Ronceverte Raider Flag football player.

She will represent the Greenbrier Valley this weekend as Mini Miss Rolling Mt. State MSA 2022.

The post Runyon to compete in national pageant this weekend appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .