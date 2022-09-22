ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronceverte, WV

Runyon to compete in national pageant this weekend

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
RONCEVERTE (WVDN) – Bree Runyon will travel to Bristol, Va., this weekend to compete in the Miss Speculator America National Pageant.

Runyon is the 5-year-old daughter of James and Lavana Runyon of Ronceverte. She is in kindergarten at Ronceverte Elementary.

She is a member of Rhema Christian Center R.O.C.K., a Girl Scout and Ronceverte Raider Flag football player.

She will represent the Greenbrier Valley this weekend as Mini Miss Rolling Mt. State MSA 2022.

#Pageant#United States#West Virginia Daily News
Lewisburg, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

